Beer Baron: From Amherst to Milwaukee, Central Waters’ Cream City play has a Madison twist

And one of the Madison connections is visible even if you’re just driving by downtown on I-43. There has long been big, splashy mural art with beer themes along this stretch — just this month, Molson Coors refreshed its some 50-foot-tall Leinenkugel’s mural on the Tenth Street Brewery just a few blocks away. Central Waters commissioned a big logo mural on the side of its building, and it’s clearly visible from the freeway lanes below. Even at night, the brewery’s heron looks out at the city, illuminated from above.

Madison mural artist and woman-about-beer Amy Zaremba contributed to that second-story painting and, while working on the project, came up with the idea for what’s arguably now the visual focal point of the refreshed interior.

Before it opened in 2017, Pabst created a kind of wall of backlit beer bottles for the low stage in the church’s former apse at one end of the taproom. By the time Central Waters entered, a few of the panels of lights had failed, and because the lights couldn’t be economically replaced, the creation was covered by the stage curtain. Mollica mentioned the conundrum to Zaremba and she came up with the idea to cover the busted panels with a mural. She soon had a sketch of the work that serves as the backdrop to the handful of tables on the stage.