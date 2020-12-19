Beer Baron: Dovetail is the perfect fit if you're looking for a European-style brew

There are many paths to being a great brewery in 2020, but the playbook that’s resonating with me more than ever these days is a portfolio of traditional styles done really well.
Give me the pilsners, the brown ales, the saisons, the helles. I love IPA of most stripes and even can find time for a pastry stout here and there, but I don’t want or need every brewery to be making one.
Going against the flow of these trendy styles is one way to stand out from the crowd — as long, of course, as you can make really good beer.
One such standout dropped its first shipment in Madison last month: Dovetail Brewery.
After meeting at a brewing academy in Munich, Hagen Dost and Bill Wesselink opened Dovetail in 2016 in Chicago with a singular focus on traditional Continental European styles. Think the lagers of Germany, Czechia and Austria (pilsner, dunkel, bock, Vienna), German ales (hefeweizen, alt) and the wild ales of Belgium (lambic).
To make those Old World beers, Dovetail utilizes many traditional techniques: decoction; spontaneous and open fermentation, and lagering in horizontal tanks. The brewery’s copper brew kettle is over 100 years old and came from Weihenstephan in Germany, a brewery founded in 1040. Yes, 980 years ago. Dovetail’s slogan is “We brew like monks, minus the vows.”
The beer that’s the sum of these efforts has made Dovetail a darling of critics — Beer Advocate named it one of America’s best breweries in 2016 (a year that saw a lot of openings) — and a favorite in both its Ravenswood neighborhood and the Chicago metro area.
Dovetail began canning in late 2018, and by the end of 2019 that packaged beer was about 35% of its total production of just over 2,500 barrels of beer. This year, despite the loss of its busy taproom in spring and severely dented draft sales the rest of the year, production grew to about 3,700 barrels.
At least a little part of that growth is courtesy of Wisconsin. Expanding into Wisconsin was always part of the plan for 2020 — around the Lager & Friends beer festival in Milwaukee in March, Dost said. The pandemic wiped out the festival and delayed the Milwaukee launch to July, and Dovetail made its first drop to Madison bottle shops in early November.
And I’ll tell you, Dovetail has changed my beer buying habits since it arrived in Milwaukee. Dovetail’s flagship Helles Lager has become a mainstay of my fridge, and Vienna Lager was a delicious change of pace when it arrived this fall. (I have not yet made my way to Hefeweizen yet.)
They’re delicate and balanced — and therefore super drinkable. They’re equally enjoyable when you slow down and study them or crush them in a backyard poolside session. They’re clean and low in ABV, a nice antidote to the bigger, bolder beers I’ve also been gravitating to during my pandemic nights.
But a beer that’s new to Wisconsin — dropped two weeks ago — just might be my favorite from Dovetail yet.
Dovetail Kölsch
Style: Dovetail calls this a kölsch-style ale on the label because if you’re being technically proper, kölsch can only be produced in Köln, Germany. And Dovetail is absolutely technically proper.
What it’s like: One Barrel Brewing’s year-round Commuter is one interpretation of kölsch, and New Glarus Brewing’s outstanding Kid Kölsch, released each of the past summers, is another. Neither is particularly traditional, and Dovetail’s is much closer to what you might find in the beer gardens of Köln. Don’t make me decide whether I like Dovetail’s or New Glarus’ take better.
Where, how much: Dovetail is self-distributing its beer in Wisconsin, so your best bet is the smaller or specialty bottle shops like Steve’s, Brennan’s, Star. My four-pack of tallboys was $10.
Booze factor: A bright, refreshing 4.6% ABV beer is probably what we all need for a change of pace in these dark days of stouts and winter warmers.
Up close: You should do two things before the first sip of every beer, but it’s especially important with Dovetail Kölsch. First, pour it into a glass, and give it a nice, vigorous pour. Dovetail Kölsch — this batch, at least — is only modestly carbonated for the style, and it took a pretty hard pour to get the thick cap of creamy white foam that’s common with the style. Next, take a deep, full whiff. This beer’s aroma is gorgeous, a symphony of fruity, spicy and herbal/grassy notes.
It begs a sip, and the sip begs a deeper pull. There’s so much going on: a little bit of doughy malt up front, a kind of lemon-pepper zip, more grassy character, some lingering herbal notes on the finish. It’s all fleeting, barely-there and gone in a flash. And the mouthfeel is just what a kölsch should be — light and a little fluffy, with a hint of alkalinity mid-sip that serves as a bridge to the dry finish.
It’s a beautiful, delicate beer that I really hope is more than an occasional drop in Wisconsin, especially when the weather warms up again. It’s every bit the equal of Kid Kölsch, which was a slam-dunk beer of the year in 2019 and a frequent flyer in my fridge in 2020.
Bottom line: 5 stars (out of 5)
Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.