It’s been an ugly couple of months in “the discourse” for the intersection of the LGBTQ+ community and beer.

I don’t want to wade too far into the Bud Light trans backlash/whiplash waters because those waters are filled with ill intentions, toxicity and hate.

As we open Pride Month, our LGBTQ+ friends in the beer community — well, our community, our world — have heard enough of that. They could use some positive vibes, and two Madison LGBTQ-owned breweries have just the prescription for that: a double IPA. Yeah, baby!

Delta Beer Lab and Giant Jones Brewing have teamed up for a collab beer in honor of Pride Month.

The beer known in Delta’s esoteric naming convention as IPA.34.7 was brewed with Styrian Golding hops (a continental European variety), dry-hopped with Galena and fermented with a fruity kveik yeast. It finished at 8.5% ABV and is available on tap and in four-packs to go ($18) at Delta Beer Lab, 167 E. Badger Road, and Giant Jones, 931 E. Main St. It launched Friday — too late for a review here — but tasting notes from Delta tease “aromatic notes of papaya and peach while boasting a strong biscuity malt backbone and flavors of orange peel and a hint of resinous pine.”

If you missed Friday’s launch party but still want to celebrate with your best rainbow outfit, Delta hosts Drag Queen Bingo with Kendra Banx$ at 7:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month. And Giant Jones toasts its fifth anniversary near the close of Pride Month, with an all-day party on Saturday, June 24.

A few other bits of news you can use ...

Black Rose blooms

Black Rose Blending, the next act of the former Funk Factory Geuzeria under Kyle Metz, is open and slinging a fascinating mix of beverages at its taproom, 1602 Gilson St.

My muscle memory wanted to type “beers” there, but many of Metz’s creations blur the line between beer and wine, and some even dabble in the cider and mead worlds.

To wit: One of my pours last weekend was Echoes, a blueberry beer fermented spontaneously in a bourbon barrel that previously held mead from Pip’s Meadery in Illinois. Fruity, tangy and full beyond its 5.5% ABV, my short pour of Echoes disappeared quickly, the pace of my sips quickening as I discovered a new nuance to explore.

Another offering that perfectly fit the bright, sunny afternoon was Piquette: Malbec 2021. This fermentation of pomace — essentially a second extraction of sugars from wine grapes — is carbonated into a light-bodied, gently vinous, gloriously rouge liquid. Think session (3% ABV) wine with a beer presentation.

I saved exploration of Metz’s bottled offerings — mostly the saisons and other wild ales he considers his wheelhouse — for a visit when I had more time to spend with them.

Wild beers (and beer-wine hybrids) are nicely suited to summer, and so is the Black Rose taproom. The remodeling from the Funk Factory era was light, and the overhead doors opening to the quiet street are the centerpiece of the good, summery vibes.

‘Hop water’ wins

This spring, Milwaukee’s Third Space Brewing rolled out what I believe to be the first widely distributed “hop water” made by a Wisconsin brewery.

These beverages are essentially sparkling water flavored with hops and sometimes light fruit flavors. Many are low- or zero-calorie, and all are non-alcoholic.

Lagunitas’ version, which debuted in 2018 and is now known as Hoppy Refresher, was the pioneer in this and many other markets. It’s still probably the most widely available in the category, along with offerings from Sierra Nevada and Minnesota’s Fair State Brewing Co-op.

I’ve always been kind of interested in these, but only recently have begun to drink them regularly, and they’ve all come a long way in quality and consistency in the intervening five years.

The use cases are many for anyone looking to drink something tasty, refreshing and low-calorie that isn’t Diet Coke. At a Memorial Day park cookout, I cracked six cans over about five hours, alternating between hop waters and low-ABV beers. By the end of the evening, I had a sunburn but not even a low-grade buzz. (That’s a good thing when there’s that many kids running around and croquet to be won.) Tonight, I had one with our takeout fried chicken dinner.

I like Fair State’s four varieties, three utilizing different hop combinations and one with CBD, but I think Third Space’s Mosaic Lime variant is going to be my go-to this summer. It’s dry and gently alkaline, with a splash of Mosaic’s floral dankness and a hint of lime that nicely complements the hop. And — it’s worth noting in a beer column — it’s literally water, so it’s light and refreshing on a hot day in a way that’s unmatched by even a paper-light kolsch.

Third Space Hop Water also comes in a Citra Lemon flavor; six-packs of 12-ounce cans of either variety are $8-$9.