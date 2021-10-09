Beer Baron: Delta Beer Lab brews a pizza-pairing pale ale worth remembering

This week I’m going to tell you about a pizza beer, but before I do, remember that pizza beer?

Mamma Mia was an ale brewed with garlic, oregano, basil and tomato, the brainchild of Tom Seefurth, a Chicago-area real estate guy who threw a kitchen sink of herbs into a homebrew batch of saison. The beer ended up tasting like pizza spices, and he ran with that idea.

It debuted commercially at a brewpub in 2007, and a year later Seefurth commissioned Sprecher Brewery outside Milwaukee to kick out Mamma Mia in those squat 16-ounce bottles that Sprecher only uses for its sodas these days.

The beer persisted as a novelty quaff in pizzerias and bottle shops until 2013, when Sprecher needed the brewing capacity for its hard sodas and pulled the plug on Mamma Mia, according to a retrospective published by Punch in 2018. In that story, Seefurth says its fans are still encouraging him to revive Mamma Mia and he’s still looking for a brewing partner for it.