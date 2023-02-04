Chris Welch opened Growlers to Go-Go on East Washington Avenue in 2016, during what he now thinks was the peak of craft beer in Madison.

The plan was for the business, an offshoot of his then-5-year-old bottle shop next door, Trixie’s Liquor, to capitalize on the demand for high-end, often draft-only beer. The package would be glass growlers, the half-gallon jugs available for purchase or brought in by beer geeks who had plenty of them at home. (I was never able to plan ahead when purchasing growlers and ended up with dozens of them.)

If you still have a growler, there’s a good chance it’s covered in dust at the back of your beer cellar or garage. And that’s just one of the reasons Welch announced last month that Growlers to Go-Go would close for good on Feb. 26.

Growlers to Go-Go has six employees, most of them part time and some of whom will slide over to positions with Trixie’s, or Welch’s Aftershock Arcade Bar.

The concept may sound a bit like a snapshot of a bygone era of beer, but the business did evolve some since it opened in May 2016. Welch said sales of its namesake growlers are only perhaps 20% what they were six years ago, and Go-Go gradually became more of a regular bar, pouring more beer for on-site drinking, as well as adding cocktails and wine to its offerings.

But beer — particularly high-end stuff once chased by aficionados — remained the key to the business, and that was ultimately its downfall in a drinking landscape where that just wasn’t special anymore.

Welch, who’s been in the beer business in some way for some 20 years, has always been one of my favorite industry insiders for talking shop, and last week he opened up about the reasons he’s packing up Growlers to Go-Go and how it reflects the beer world of 2023. The interview is edited for length and clarity.

Q. Why is Growlers to Go-Go closing?

A. The first reason is the whole concept of what Growlers to Go-Go was, which is rare craft beer that you could only get in the keg. That does not exist anymore; there really isn’t a need, or there’s no one looking for that. That’s just the honest-to-God truth. When we opened six years ago was truly the peak of craft beer, where people were hunting out those beers. But as the years went by, there’s just so many more breweries, so many more beers, it just doesn’t matter anymore. And there’s just not a lot of breweries that are putting out just barrels for draft. They’re doing the opposite. Post-COVID, they’re like, we need to get six-packs, we need to get a (distribution) footprint, we need to sell it outside in packaging.

I think another reason is we positioned ourself to be a niche craft beer bar, and now every bar is a craft beer bar. If you go to a VFW, a bowling alley, there’ll be a Spotted Cow on tap and an IPA on tap. Places that are, like, normal bars have a sour on tap, and honestly, it pulls. So with that, it’s hard to be a craft beer bar when every bar is a craft beer bar.

Q. I know some of these places are struggling. Stubby’s Gastropub & Beer Bar, one of Milwaukee’s better beer-centric places, closed just before Christmas after 12 years in business.

A. About six, seven years ago, bars were opening that had 100 beers on tap. They immediately realized that was about 80 taps too many. (They may have) Toppling Goliath, Zombie Dust — great, great beer. But if you’re walking in there, you’re just drinking the top 10 great beers, you’re not going outside that zone.

And a third reason is there are simply less people drinking. As 65-year-olds who are drinking a lot are, let’s say, moving out of the market, the 21-year-olds taking their spot are not drinking as much. Eighteen-year-olds aren’t getting hammered off 30-packs anymore. And 21-year-olds aren’t binge-drinking on Monday, Tuesday nights.

One of the elephants in the room with Dane County is there’s simply too many bars. If 10% of all the bars closed in Dane County or Milwaukee, no one’s going to notice. Every time there’s new construction, the first floor is all, you know, retail and business. And they immediately want it to be a bar or a brewery or a brewpub. How many more bars and breweries can a town hold? And simply the amount of places you can get alcohol now. There’s nothing wrong with that, and it’s hard for me to be selfish. But every time there’s a coffee shop, let’s add alcohol. We have a bookstore, they have a bar. As soon as you open up any sort of business, you’re going to be able to offer beer.

The other big trend is the rise of NA. That used to just be like, “Hey, I don’t drink, I’m going to drink an NA.” But now you have people at home or at the bar, have a beer, have an NA, then go back to a beer. So they’re incorporating NA cocktails to slow down their pace.

Q. Going back to the beer landscape a bit, what you’re describing — this explosion in quality and options and attainability — that all sounds pretty good for the consumer. Obviously, nobody needs to chase beer trucks for the good stuff anymore.

A. Not only are they no longer chasing those beers, but no one trades beers anymore. Why? Why should I try to get a barrel-aged beer from Kentucky? And let’s say I find a special barrel-aged beer and I put it on tap at Growlers to Go-Go. The whole idea was for them to put it in a growler and take it home.

Right now, the last time I counted amongst all the distributors, there were 63 barrel-aged beers available [at once], and 20 are highly rated, great beer. And there’s at least 12 to 15 barrel-aged beers available from Wisconsin breweries. Everyone has that barrel-aged beer that used to be special maybe 10, 15 years ago, it’s no longer special. You also see that at more of a national level, like with Goose Island (Bourbon County Brand Stout). I mean, yeah, people are kind of trying to chase those variants, but everything else, they just sit on a shelf.

Q. Were the days numbered for the growler concept — to-go draft beer — in general?

A. It really fell off. COVID, you know, is kind of a reason for everything, but all the breweries immediately shifted. When you go into a small brewery now, they don’t really offer growlers because next to the door is a refrigerator with six-packs to go. When all keg sales dried up, they had to immediately shift into six-packs.

Q. This big shift in beer that you’re seeing, how does that play out in Trixie’s, in the store?

A. The liquor stores, I get a little bit of a buffer there because people are still not really going out. So they are staying home. But overall, we see our numbers are way down. There are simply less people drinking.

Q. Does the success of Aftershock kind of cushion this blow?

A. It does. It’s a lot of fun — the arcade is more of a passion. But the failure of Go-Go’s, it’s not like the craft beer scene is exploding and I’m missing out. Everything seems to just be kind of winding down. And I’m joining a long list of other breweries or bars that have simply closed. But the arcade is getting by because it’s something to do, and right now the bars that are surviving are ax-throwing, virtual golf, an arcade. People want something to do.

Q. Do you see cannabis, whether from Illinois or the stuff that’s legal here, like delta-8 or delta-9 products, playing a factor?

A. Yeah. The 65-year-old I was talking about isn’t drinking less because of the delta-9, it’s the 21-year-old. They’re just not pounding beer. Or while they might drink alcohol, they are kind of getting off craft beer. It is the rise of wine. It is the rise of cocktails. And while I’m not a 21-year-old drinker, I’m the tip of the spear of the craft beer drinker. I can drink anything I want. And I’m not really in the mood for beer anymore. Most nights I just have a glass of wine.

Overall, I see all people of all age groups drinking less. I see 21- to 25-year-olds drinking way less. I see a fatigue in the craft beer market. Now, as a consumer, there’s tons of good options there. A lot of the bad breweries are gone, and the breweries that are left are really, really good.

Q. What’s left for Growlers to Go-Go?

A. I just wanted to give everyone enough time to come in, have a drink, say goodbye to the staff, have it really be a positive thing, because it is a positive thing. We’re choosing to close and go out on a high note before it got any worse. I don’t see it getting any better. People’s tastes have changed. Craft beer has changed. And you have to change with it, too, or you’re going to be left behind.

