Beer Baron: Captain Pabst makes serious plunge into craft beer

Pabst Brewing Co.’s newest beer, a more serious plunge into the craft sector, comes in a beautiful can, its matte midnight blue adorned with, in a weathered gold, the kind of ornate, symbol-laden imagery that befits a 132-year-old brand.
The design is built around a line portrait of a young, bearded sea captain and the new line: Captain Pabst. He’s flanked by a sextant and a horseshoe (upside down, a sure sign of bad luck).
The biggest type goes to the name of the new beer, Seabird IPA, but just below that, in a flourished script, is “Milwaukee,” the spiritual home of the brewery. Below that, though: “Brewed in Verona, WI.”
That, of course, is Wisconsin Brewing Co.
For all the millions of barrels of beer it sells — 4.5 million in 2018 — Pabst has one brewery, and it fits in the basement of an old church in Milwaukee. It’s a “virtual brewer,” having its recipes made on contract in other, physical breweries. It’s biggest contract brewer is MolsonCoors (formerly MillerCoors); yes, most PBR is still made in Milwaukee — for now, at least.
Wisconsin Brewing began its partnership with Pabst back in 2015 by brewing the throwback Old Tankard Ale, one of Pabst’s first forays into craft, and it produced some specialty versions of the flash-in-the-pan Pabst brand Not Your Father’s Root Beer in 2016.
But with the new Captain Pabst line, Pabst is leaning more directly into the craft segment. Unlike Old Tankard and Ballantine IPA, Seabird is an entirely new recipe aimed at a modern craft beer drinker.
“We went to people we knew could make a good, high-quality product for us,” said John Kimes, Pabst’s vice president of brewing.
Seabird IPA was developed over about a year in the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom — which with the launch of Captain Pabst is being rebranded as Captain Pabst’s Pilot House. In a historic German Methodist church at the edge of the now nearly entirely redeveloped Pabst campus in downtown Milwaukee, the brewery serves as a testing ground for new recipes that could join the immense collection of brands in the Pabst portfolio. Perhaps this kölsch will end up a Lone Star beer, or this dunkel will end up being an Old Style beer. That’s a nice double meaning, then, for “Pilot House,” as Milwaukee serves as a pilot brewery for the entire company.
But it’s also essentially a brewpub, with head brewer Zack Krueger kicking out one-offs that would never fit with the larger Pabst family but make sense to move some pints. When I visited last week, one of the offerings was a milkshake IPA with passion fruit called Horizontal Passion. “Zack has 100% latitude to brew whatever he wants,” Kimes said.
Some of those beers, though, could have a path to the big time with the new Captain Pabst line. A contemporary (albeit unhazy) session IPA doesn’t seem to fit with Pabst’s mostly heritage-driven brands, but this, it would seem, is a seek at a fresh start for the company. With Captain Pabst, “we’re trying to let people know that Pabst can make some awesome craft beer,” Krueger said.
While the beer is looking forward, the identity of this new Pabst craft line pays homage to the company’s foremost figure.
Before he became the most baronly of Milwaukee beer barons, Frederick Pabst was a 12-year-old immigrant from Germany arriving in 1848 — the year of Wisconsin’s statehood and two years after Milwaukee was incorporated. By age 21, Pabst had worked his way into the maritime trade, piloting steamships between ports on Lake Michigan.
The Seabird was the last ship he piloted; it ran aground off Whitefish Bay during a winter storm in 1863. Pabst, the company, says the beaching was an intentional maneuver that saved life and limb. That has the whiff of a brand-building tall tale, so I’ll reserve judgment on that, but the historical record does reflect that the incident was a catalyst in Pabst turning his talents to the brewing trade.
He joined the brewery founded by his father-in-law, Jacob Best, and eventually became the main honcho there, building it into the largest brewery in America for a time. By 1893, the brewery had been renamed Pabst Brewing Co. and it had become the first brewery in the United States to produce 1 million barrels of beer in a year.
Captain Pabst died in 1904, the same year his signature beer won the top beer prize at the World’s Fair in St. Louis — the backyard of key competitor Anheuser-Busch.
This is the relentless, bearded force that Pabst is making the foundation of its craft line.
Great story, right? Well, how’s the beer? Let’s go!
Captain Pabst Seabird IPA
Style: Session IPA
Brewed by: Wisconsin Brewing Co., Verona, for Pabst Brewing Co., which is based in Los Angeles
What it’s like: The session IPA that made the style is Founders’ All Day IPA, but Seabird intentionally drinks fuller than that beer — and most others of the style.
Where, how much: Seabird rolled out across Wisconsin and in the Chicagoland market beginning around Jan. 15, and I expect it to be widely stocked in grocery and liquor stores. Four-packs will run $9-$10.
Booze factor: It doesn’t say “session” anywhere on the label, but its 4.5% ABV is comfortably in that territory.
Up close: Seabird pours an only modestly hazy amber-gold that just looks like a throwback in an IPA these days, but its aroma is a decidedly modern citrus and pineapple. Pabst’s goal with this beer was regular IPA character at a sessionable ABV, and Seabird checks those boxes. It packs bright, clean notes from the Magnum, Citra, Cascade and Mosaic hops, but there’s a slightly mealy, malty middle and full-ish mouthfeel that seems more suited to an older-school English IPA, and a pretty robust one at that. The dry finish, though, cleans Seabird right up and gets you on the way to your next sip.
Bottom line: 3½ stars (out of five)
Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.