Beer Baron: Captain Pabst makes serious plunge into craft beer

But with the new Captain Pabst line, Pabst is leaning more directly into the craft segment. Unlike Old Tankard and Ballantine IPA, Seabird is an entirely new recipe aimed at a modern craft beer drinker.

“We went to people we knew could make a good, high-quality product for us,” said John Kimes, Pabst’s vice president of brewing.

Seabird IPA was developed over about a year in the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom — which with the launch of Captain Pabst is being rebranded as Captain Pabst’s Pilot House. In a historic German Methodist church at the edge of the now nearly entirely redeveloped Pabst campus in downtown Milwaukee, the brewery serves as a testing ground for new recipes that could join the immense collection of brands in the Pabst portfolio. Perhaps this kölsch will end up a Lone Star beer, or this dunkel will end up being an Old Style beer. That’s a nice double meaning, then, for “Pilot House,” as Milwaukee serves as a pilot brewery for the entire company.

But it’s also essentially a brewpub, with head brewer Zack Krueger kicking out one-offs that would never fit with the larger Pabst family but make sense to move some pints. When I visited last week, one of the offerings was a milkshake IPA with passion fruit called Horizontal Passion. “Zack has 100% latitude to brew whatever he wants,” Kimes said.