Beer Baron: Broken-hearted over a new low-calorie IPA

Two Hearted Ale is one of my favorite beers.
It was one of the first hoppy beers that I loved; I clearly remember one particularly eye-opening pint over brunch at the Come Back Inn a decade and a half ago. Some 10 years later, it was poured at my wedding reception.
Two Hearted is an important beer to me. And it’s an important beer to Bell’s, the Michigan brewery that makes it.
In an age when flagships are flagging, Two Hearted is still a boss. Founder Larry Bell told Porch Drinking a year ago that Bell’s sold about 200,000 barrels of Two Hearted in 2018, roughly 40% of his brewery’s total production.
It took a while — Two Hearted Ale became a year-round beer in 2004 — but Bell’s has shown some willingness lately to explore variants of Two Hearted.
Last fall was the first wide production run of Double Two Hearted, an imperialized version of Two Hearted that knocked my socks off at the Great Taste of the Midwest a few years ago. Last September’s release was everything Two Hearted is, amplified. Its intense hop aroma and flavor is citrusy and acutely piney, almost to the point of a whiskey-like burn, in harmony with a richly sweet, caramel-like malt. (Double Two Hearted is due to return next August.)
Bell’s also has a black IPA named Black Hearted that debuted at the brewery’s Eccentric Cafe taproom/restaurant in December. Also in Kalamazoo only (you might be able to try it at the Great Taste) is Honey Hearted, a barleywine made with Two Hearted refermented with honey and champagne yeast to push the ABV past 16%.
But this year a new Hearted beer debuted as a year-rounder, and it’s looking to extend the flagship’s goodwill into a hot new space for brewers.
Light Hearted (the quality puns keep coming) is billed as a low-cal IPA, a new moniker being applied to a class of new beers that look a whole lot like the session IPAs that were all the rage in the early to mid-2010s.
(From here on, I’m just going to accept the semantics that these beers are IPAs while acknowledging that because of their low ABVs, they really aren’t. But they are hop-forward ales, and for most people that’s good enough these days.)
Instead of emphasizing low alcohol content as session IPAs did, the low calorie count gets prominent billing in these beers. Really, though, those are two different ends from the same means. The way a brewer reduces both alcohol and calories is by reducing the sugar content before fermentation.
While getting under 5% was the goal for most session IPAs, the magic number for this new wave of beers is 100 calories — which, likely no coincidence, is also the calorie count for most 12-ounce servings of hard seltzer. A couple of major national low-cal IPA releases, Dogfish Head’s Slightly Mighty and Goose Island’s So-Lo, get under that threshold at 95 and 98 calories, respectively.
Last year, Lagunitas Brewing, reformulated its DayTime session IPA, introduced nationally in 2012, taking it from 4.7% to 4% ABV and 130 calories to a decidedly low-cal 98. Founders Brewing’s All Day IPA, the archetypal session IPA, has 140 calories.
Generally, the brewers of session IPAs invested those calories in body, providing a drinking experience more befitting the style’s name even if the alcohol did not. A common critique of the low-cal IPAs is that the trade-off for dropping those 30 to 40 calories per can is an even thinner, even more watery body than the session IPA, which already was often derided as “hop water.”
On paper, the Bell’s low-cal entry shows some promise. It comes in a little high on calories at 110 and a little low on ABV at 3.7%. Does that ratio mean it drinks more like an actual IPA?
Let’s take a look.
Light Hearted Ale
Style: Is low-cal IPA really a style? I don’t know, let’s roll with it.
Brewed by: Bell’s Brewery, Kalamazoo and Comstock, Michigan.
Where, how much: Bell’s has a pretty good market presence in Wisconsin, and given the hot sector it’s joining, I think Light Hearted will be pretty easy to find. The six-packs of cans run the standard Bell’s price of $10-$11.
Up close: Light Hearted pours a deep gold that’s throwback-clear. And this beer smells great, though not particularly like Two Hearted. This is where I start having a tough time with the name of this beer when I probably shouldn’t. It invites comparison to Two Hearted, a calculus that’s likely to end up short for even a fine beer. Anyway, Light Hearted does have a nice aroma: a rindy citrus accented with a touch of black pepper. There is a malt presence, too, a biscuity sweetness that suggests that maybe Light Hearted can indeed thread the low-cal needle.
With a sip, though, that hope evaporates. Light Hearted is thin and watery to the point that’s highly disappointing if you’re expecting to have a beer-like experience. The malt is just off, seeming to play solely toward the front of the palate, with a kind of grainy, almost corny character that manages to be simultaneously very thin and somehow also mealy.
The hop profile from the nose shows up in the middle of the sip and is the best part of this beer, though it’s neither familiar and excellent like Two Hearted’s, nor particularly interesting for being new. The hops carry long into the quite bitter finish, lingering firmly and unpleasantly into aftertaste territory. This sharp bitterness amplifies as Light Hearted warms.
It’s a bummer of a beer from a brewery that rarely swings and misses, and one that I personally adore. It’s entirely possible that this is just a flawed concept of a “style” if you expect it to drink like an IPA or even a light pale ale. I’m willing to continue to give low-cal IPAs a few more chances out of professional due diligence, but if Bell’s can’t pull it off, the style is on notice.
Bottom line: 2 stars (out of five)
Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.