Beer Baron: Attention, class. It’s time for Pilsner 101

Oh, you want a beer? OK, a lager, good. A pilsner, I see!

Now, will that be a German, Czech, Italian or — am I reading this right? — Polish pilsner?

With the American craft beer drinker’s rediscovery of lagers the past few years, this beloved style is unquestionably back in vogue. And because that drinker still mostly refuses to drink something that doesn’t seem new and different, we’ve seen a lot of iterations of pilsner run through the beer shelves lately.

It can be confusing, even to … you know, a beer writer. So let’s figure this all out.

The basics

Let’s start with the similarities that these beers all share.

First, all pilsners are lagers. Generally, this means they’re brewed with a strain of yeast that does its business of converting sugars from the beer’s malt into alcohol slowly — fermentation over several weeks is common — and typically at cooler temperatures than ales.

Pilsners are also by definition light in color, a characteristic that was inherent to its inception in mid-19th century Europe. The pale malt variety that provides the bulk of the beer’s grain bill is so distinctive that it carries the style’s name: pilsner malt. It’s also usually clear, often strikingly so.

Also notable is what cannot be in a pilsner’s grist: corn or rice, common adjuncts in otherwise somewhat similar pale lagers that make such a beer an American lager instead of a pilsner. Looking at you, Miller Lite. You may be fine but you are not, as your label claims, a “fine pilsner beer.” To be a true pilsner is to have only malted barley in the grain bill.

But pilsner does tend to be light in other ways, too, nearly always under 5.5% ABV (and frequently under 5%) and light in body, too.

OK, now let’s get into the variants.

Czech/Bohemian

The first iteration of what we now know as pilsner was poured in the Czech (Bohemian) town of Pilsen in 1842, though the man hired to create it was Josef Groll, a renowned brewer from the neighboring German region of Bavaria.

The bright-gold pilsner caused quite a stir upon its debut, according to “The Oxford Companion to Beer,” the reference book providing many historical facts in this story (and a great gift for a beer lover in your life). The brewery that created it, Burger Brauerei (Citizens’ Brewery), intended to stand apart from the brown Bavarian lagers that paced the beer market of the time. It was made with pale, sweet malt and local Saaz hops, with their low bitterness and high aroma.

Knockoffs of the beer proliferated quickly across Bohemia and eventually Germany, too, and eventually their forebear would come to be known as Pilsner Urquell (“the original pilsner”). That beer, of course, still exists today, as a brand owned by Molson Coors.

In today’s universe of pilsners, the Czech or Bohemian style is defined more than anything by its malt character — robust and rich, though balanced by ample additions of hops. Saaz, perhaps the noblest of the noble hops, is the most traditional in Czech pilsner. The beer is a deep gold and fuller-bodied than its descendants.

An American visiting Czechia today would unflinchingly refer to many pale lagers produced there as pilsners, but according to the Beer Judge Certification Program style guidelines, Czechs only deem two worthy of the term: Pilsner Urquell and Gambrinus.

Some good ones to try: Pilsner Urquell (if you haven’t, you gotta), Dovetail Pilsner (Chicago), Potosi Czech-Style Pilsner (Potosi), Bell’s Lager of the Lakes (Michigan), Summit Pilsener (Minnesota).

German

The Germans quickly jumped on the pilsner bandwagon, “The Oxford Companion” notes, and quickly began making the style their own.

The German take on the style that emerged during the 19th century further amplified the differences between the Urquell and Bavarian dunkels from which it set out to stand apart. That meant an even lighter malt bill, paler color and somewhat lighter body.

It would make sense that more local hops were used, too, so German-grown Tettnang and later Hallertau hops became common, though Czech Saaz ended up in plenty of them, too. These German hops tend to be somewhat more bitter and less aromatic than Saaz.

While German-brewed examples were not uncommon for the first century of pilsner history, they did not take on the ubiquity that led the rest of the world to associate “pilsner” and “Germany” until after World War II, when many more German brewers adopted the style.

The German pilsner’s popularity around the world led to its adoption as the blueprint for the adjunct lagers that became the very definition of beer during the postwar industrial beer era. Rejection of that standardization birthed the craft beer sector, which in recent years has embraced the pale yellow lagers that it was once running from. I’m sure I’m not the only one appreciating the irony of pilsner itself being borne of rejection of a beer status quo.

Today, when you see the “German” label on an American-brewed pilsner, you should expect less malt character, as well as a drier and lighter body, and more bitterness — sometimes significantly so. All of that adds up to more “crisp” character; many younger or younger-at-heart breweries refer to their pils as “crispy bois.”

I’d argue that the German take has become the pilsner’s default setting for American brewers serving hop-forward American drinkers.

Some good ones to try: Company Brewing Poor Farm Pils (Milwaukee), Working Draft Hindsight (Madison), Crooked Stave Von Pilsner (Colorado), Half Acre Pony (Chicago), New Glarus Pils 22 (only available at the brewery and select New Glarus establishments), Victory Prima Pils (Pennsylvania).

Italian

Beer is constantly evolving, and the Italian pils was the first pils variant to emerge during the craft beer era. The brewery Birrificio Italiano in Como, Italy, put its own stamp on a northern German pils in 1996 by dry-hopping a beer it called Tipopils. This technique, long used by English brewers for cask ales but rarely deployed on the continent, was just beginning to gain favor among American craft brewers at the time.

Dry-hopping — it means simply adding dried hops to the beer while it ferments, as opposed to during the earlier boil — greatly increases hop flavors and aromas without imparting much of their bitterness. It’s now front and center in the production of modern IPAs and nearly every other hop-forward style.

But it wasn’t until 2013 that Birrifico’s little oddity became the foundation of a new style variant. That’s when Matt Brynildson, brewmaster of California’s influential Firestone Walker Brewing, was inspired by Tipopils and introduced Pivo Pils to the American West.

The marriage of the easy-drinking German pilsner with extra hop character was an immediate hit. Pivo is not labeled as an Italian pils, but it’s the American archetype of the style.

Italian pilsners mostly follow the German parameters of the style — light, pale and dry, with more apparent bitterness than the Bohemian originals. But the key is the aroma, with even modest dry-hopping going a long way on such a minimalist beer. German hops are most common, but some American brewers use domestic varieties to further globalize this style.

Some good ones to try: Pivo Pils (grab a sixer when you visit Illinois or Iowa), Third Space The Maestro (Milwaukee), Eagle Park Vivo Pils (Muskego).

Everyone’s got one

Because pilsner is a great beer and our thirst for something different is downright insatiable, all kinds of mostly unrecognized variations on the style pop up.

Some beer experts consider some of the pale lagers from Northern Europe or elsewhere “international pilsners” — beers like Heineken or Stella Artois.

But the truth is there’s nobody to tell any brewer they can’t call their beer a pilsner, and most of these less frequently used modifiers owe to the origin of the hops used. French pils may use the Aramis variety; New Zealand pils like Working Draft’s recent Foursight uses that country’s varieties with their distinctive grassy, vinous and lemony notes; American pilsners use the citrus-pine varieties most drinkers would recognize from IPAs.

And, yes, in this semantically loose universe, there’s even Polish pilsner. Phase Three Brewing of Lake Zurich, Illinois, has released several pilsners in its P3 series of lagers, including a Polish version using Lubelski hops sourced from that country. Na zdrowie!

Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron or Draft Queen to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron. Contact Katie Herrera at cellaredkatie@gmail.com or on Twitter @CellaredKatie.