Beer Baron: An ode to Miller High Life, my comfort beer

Macro lagers get a bad rap from many craft drinkers. Fizzy yellow beer was the status quo that the craft revolution was rebelling against, after all. In recent years, that stance has softened as the craft market has matured and small brewers have begun rolling out their own versions of light lager. I’ve written this before, but there’s an intrinsic reason light lager comprises the lion’s share of world beer production.

But that selling point — it’s a refreshing and enjoyable beverage — is just one increasingly rare way macrobrewers court you to their lager over another. These beers, more than any other category, are brand constructs as much as products, seeking to tie some emotion to your beer purchase.

I do like the actual liquid of High Life on its own merits, but its story and its image definitely has its hooks in me, too. Introduced in 1903, it’s Miller’s last real remaining tie to Milwaukee’s brewing golden age. There’s that bottle — clear, distinctively shaped and sporting a gorgeous throwback label with the classic girl in the moon and the “Champagne of Beers” slogan. And those gruff, plain-spoken commercials aligned it as the beer of the everyman.