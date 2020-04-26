Beer Baron: Ale Asylum has some choice words for COVID-19

On March 20, three days into its new normal, Ale Asylum began making a beer with a name that would put into words what all of us would be feeling upon its release three weeks later — FVCK COVID.

By the time the beer went on sale at the brewery on April 10, it’d been more than three weeks since any of us had been inside a bar or restaurant. Many of us had stayed home and become part-time homeschool teachers, sourdough coddlers and bored Netflix experts.

And many of us, especially people in the hospitality industry, had lost their jobs. Some of us knew someone with the coronavirus, and a few of us even knew some of the 128 people (at that point) who had died from COVID-19.

Yeah, we were ready to curse this virus.

And Ale Asylum’s newest beer did just that, in big bold letters on the front of its can. Yes, everyone is pronouncing that first V as a U, just as was intended.

“It’s funny, I’ll be talking about the beer with someone, like taking an order on the phone, and they’ll call it ‘the F. COVID beer,’” Ale Asylum co-founder Otto Dilba said. “It’s cathartic; go ahead and say it!”

Ale Asylum, like many breweries and businesses right now, is being turned upside down by the virus.