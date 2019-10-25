More from City Lights

This year City Lights Brewing launched a new line of premium beers emphasizing big flavors, a contrast to the balanced and easy-drinking beers in its core lineup. Coming down the pipeline are a double hazy IPA, a new hazy IPA hopped exclusively from varietals from New Zealand and an imperial version of Coconut Porter aged with oak spirals. These beers will be City Lights’ first offerings in four-packs of 16-ounce tallboy cans.