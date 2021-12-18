Beer Baron: A Leinie’s for the chocoholics among us

It has been a bang-up year for dark lagers.
This semantically loose collection of beer styles has always been unusually strong in Wisconsin, with Sprecher Black Bavarian, Lakefront Eastside Dark, Titletown’s Dark Helmet and Gathering Place’s Storm & Stress all standouts.
Since late summer, though, the bar has been raised, with new, widely distributed seasonals from Milwaukee’s Good City (Afterglow), Minnesota’s Indeed (Loretta’s), and probably my favorite one of the bunch, Door County Brewing’s Dark Skies.
Or at least, it was my favorite until Leinenkugel’s dropped its first winter seasonal.
I admit, when I heard of Leinie’s Chocolate Dunkel, it sounded like nails on a chalkboard, at least strategically. Devotees of German lagers, particularly the somewhat more niche ones like dunkel, are a no-nonsense group, an instinct honed by centuries of the Reinheitsgebot. Chocolate does not fit in that German beer purity law.
I’m a traditionalist in some ways but more often go the “Yeah, but is it good?” route with this kind of adjunct zag, which of course is a trademark of Leinie’s beers.
And, yeah, this is good.
Leinenkugel’s Chocolate Dunkel
Style: Dunkel, a smooth, easy-drinking lager originating from Bavaria — Munich in particular. Dunkel means “dark,” a counterpoint to the region’s helles, or “light.”
Brewed by: Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. of Chippewa Falls, since 1988 a division of Miller Brewing Co. and its megabrewer conglomerate successors.
Where, how much: If you can’t find Leinie’s, have you tried looking in any grocery, liquor or convenience store? Six-packs should run $8-$9, and it comes in 12ers as well, one of which Molson Coors provided me as samples. This winter seasonal debuted in late October, but Leinie’s president and “Chief Beer Merchant” Dick Leinenkugel told me on the Badger Beer Hour livestream that Chocolate Dunkel will be around through January or early February.
What it’s like: So, remember Frederick Miller Classic Chocolate Lager? The year was 2006, and on the centennial of the birth of the brewery’s namesake’s son, Miller dropped this over-the-top chocolatey beer on a few markets, including Wisconsin, winning over thousands of chocoholics who never saw it in earnest ever again. It’s been a long 15 years, so please forgive me if my sensory memories have been distorted (the story I wrote about it has not endured on the internet), but I’d swear this is the same intense-but-not-sweet chocolate character of ol’ Fred’s lager.
Booze factor: The 5.5% ABV is within the style’s traditional range and quite a bit lower than a lot of the knock-you-on-your-butt winter seasonals.
Up close: Chocolate dunkel pours a deep brown with ruby highlights topped with a modest, pale khaki head. Before you sip, be sure to slow down and just spend some time sniffing this beer, because it’s just wonderful — intense chocolate cake or milk-laden Cocoa Puffs. It’s the kind of aroma that sticks with you for 15 years, I tell you. But, you worry, it portends a kind of sweetness that many people, myself absolutely included, find off-putting in a beer.
But those concerns evaporate with a sip: Chocolate Dunkel is a cocoa bomb, but it’s all flavor and not sweetness. This isn’t that brasher dark chocolate more common in stouts, either — on this smooth, creamy and relatively full-bodied dunkel, it’s an almost chocolate milk character, but it remains balanced and clean on the finish, with the chocolate riding off into the palate sunset. It’s a beer I can only imagine the most curmudgeonly or chocolate-hating among us disliking.
Bottom line: 4½ stars (out of 5)
Got a beer you'd like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.