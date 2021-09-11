Beer Baron: A Fantasy, four ways

Karben4 has never been shy about playing around with its flagship IPA, Fantasy Factory.
In the past few years, the Madison brewery has rolled out Fantasy Factory variants galore: raspberry, strawberry, fruit punch, double, even a version made with funky wild yeast.
A new variety 12-pack premieres three all-new Fantasy Factory variants bundled along with the OG, but these are not merely new fruits — not that there’s anything wrong with those beers. These versions riff on the core identity of the original by flipping different levers in the hop and malt bills; taken together, the pack is a fascinating study of one of Madison’s landmark beers.
It’s also an illustration of how the most popular style in craft beer can keep things fresh after so many years of one IPA after another. Novel hop varieties and brewing techniques keep coming, and even though I cringe when I walk into a brewery taproom with six IPAs on the eight draft lines, the truth is the style has a wide range of outcomes that are keeping hopheads engaged.
The interesting thing about the Fantasy Factory variety pack is that these are relatively subtle tweaks that push the beer into new territory while mostly retaining its gun-toting-cat-riding-a-unicorn essence.
The Fantasy Factory variety pack ($18-$20) will be a quarterly release, with Karben4 planning new varieties in each iteration. The debut version dropped in mid-August, so those are all freshies inside — an important attribute for hop-forward beers like Fantasy Factory.
Shall we dig into this box?
Fantasy Factory
Ah, the original. It’s a beaut, this decidedly Wisconsin take on a West Coast IPA.
Karben4 brewmaster Ryan Koga admits to being a bit of a malt nerd, so it makes sense that his signature IPA leans just as heavily on its grist as its hop bill.
The malt that runs the show in Fantasy Factory is English-origin Golden Promise, which lends a prominent toasty-bready character and sweetness that folds perfectly into the citrusy hops: Citra, Galena and Cluster, with Citra used as a dry-hop to punch up the aroma and flavor.
Fantasy Factory is a slightly hazy deep gold, a shade darker than each of its packmates. It’s not bracingly bitter, though the dry finish does get close after enough sips, and a hint of resin lingers as well. But the overall profile is full and malty, with a balance that drinks as much like a pale ale as an IPA.
Citra SMaSH
This single-malt and single-hop variant strips Fantasy Factory down to its two most critical components: Citra hops and Golden Promise malt, each one a banger in its own right.
It’s a cool concept, so I was surprised to find it the least interesting can in the box.
This beer is pale gold in color, and the aroma that wafts from the pour is sweet lemon, uncharacteristically subdued. That note carries through to the flavor, with a touch of grapefruit emerging as well on the sweet backbone courtesy of that lone malt. This variant has perhaps a touch more bitterness than the original as well.
Citra SMaSH’s simplicity does translate to a clearer, more direct Fantasy Factory. But it suggests Koga was pushing the right buttons by using the hop and malt blends he does in the base recipe; for my money, those supporting actors are doing critical work.
Mosaic
Good news: The other variations in this pack are a lot more intriguing.
This one takes a sharp left turn by introducing Mosaic, a hop not present in the original. And despite the fact that it was only used as the lone dry-hop on the otherwise intact Fantasy Factory recipe, this one ends up as a Mosaic bomb.
That hop’s signature flavor and aroma is this variant: sweet pineapple-grapefruit citrus, with undercurrents both dankly resinous and delicately floral. The hop character here stands out far more than in SMaSH Citra, particularly a distinct floral finish. It’s so overwhelmingly Mosaic that I had a really tough time detecting the Citra and other hops.
That’s the power of dry-hopping, a technique that harnesses hops’ aromatic and flavor compounds without adding bitterness. If you’re a hop novice and want to learn about the profiles of these two most common varieties used in hop-forward beers, the Citra and Mosaic Fantasy Factories can’t be beat.
Hazy
First off, this beer is not particularly hazy; barely hazier than the original Fantasy Factory. (My cans of Citra SMaSH might even be a bit hazier than Hazy.) But I’ve come to accept that “hazy” describes much more than appearance in IPAs these days; it denotes a juicy, lush flavor/aroma profile and a full, soft mouthfeel.
And at least in the former, Hazy Fantasy Factory delivers on its premise. It’s bursting with a sweet, ripe citrus that kind of reminds me of the Mandarin oranges in a fruit cocktail — a profile distinct from the more grapefruit-pineapple of the original.
Both Hazy and Mosaic are beers I’d happily buy in a six-pack, but I’m also looking forward to seeing what Karben4 comes up with for the next box.
