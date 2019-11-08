Tyranena turns 20

The Lake Mills brewery is celebrating two decades in business with a big party on Saturday, Nov. 16.

VIP tickets ($50) are good for a four-pack and a pour of Twenty double barrel stout, a teku glass and a special tour of the brewery from 3-5 p.m.

The event broadens to the general public with no admission fee at 5, with live music from Aaron Williams & the Hoodoo at 7 p.m. Four-packs of Twenty ($20) are expected to be available to the general public, and special mixed 12-packs of several of Tyranena’s barrel-aged beers will be available for $30. Flying Cow Pizza will be on hand from 5 to 9 p.m.

Further info and tickets: facebook.com/events/701980376986180