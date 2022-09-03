Beer Baron: 5 keys to a huge sale that feels like Ale Asylum all over again

Last month, Milwaukee Brewing Co. announced it was closing both its 4-year-old taproom and brewery near downtown and the Milwaukee Ale House, which served tens of thousands of pints of Louie’s Demise amber ale and MKE’s other beers over the last 25 years.

There are a lot of ins and outs to this story. Let’s break it down.

The basics

Milwaukee Brewing Co., which began operations in 1997 with the opening of the Ale House, announced its closing on Aug. 23, a week after doing the same for the Ale House.

The brewery in question is a gem, a 43,000-square-foot facility that was carved out of a former Pabst Brewing distribution center and opened in 2018. It’s a top-of-the-line, 60-barrel brewhouse with lots of big fermentation tanks to match. There’s also plenty of storage space, an important consideration in these times of large minimum orders for printed (vs. sleeve-wrapped or stickered) cans.

The sale listing by New Mill Capital — the same company that offered up Ale Asylum’s assets last fall — posted in spring lists the brewery’s capacity at over 75,000 barrels per year, “with room to easily and cost-effectively expand to 100,000+.”

Milwaukee Brewing does not own the building, which is located at 1128 N. Ninth St. in the heart of the on-the-upswing former Pabst complex just blocks from Fiserv Forum. The developer owns a gorgeous adjacent restaurant and event venue that includes a great rooftop patio with spectacular views of downtown and the arena. The patio out front ain’t too shabby, either.

The brewery’s closure represents a consummation of this sale. The reported buyer is an out-of-state entity that is plenty interesting but is not well known to Madisonians; more on that in a bit.

Next for MKE

While the New Mill Capital listing offered MKE for sale as a turnkey opportunity (including the brand, recipes, labels and book of business), Milwaukee Brewing co-founder Jim McCabe told me the sale is for the brewery only, not the business as a whole.

He said Milwaukee Brewing’s beers will continue to be produced at the facility under a partnership with the new owners — meaning, this is not the end of Louie’s Demise, Outboard cream ale, MKE IPA and O-Gii imperial witbier.

The obvious corollary here is to Ale Asylum, the Madison brewery that put itself up for sale last summer and, after 10 months of negotiations with a potential buyer, closed for good in June. If Ale Asylum’s beers continue beyond the leftovers out in the market now, it will be under a new owner.

In contrast, Milwaukee Brewing remains a going concern. While it will no longer be brewing its own beers, it appears it will continue to sell and market them.

The Ale House

Most Wisconsin beer fans of a certain age have had a pint or two at the Milwaukee Ale House.

It introduced the modern brewpub concept to Milwaukee in 1997, and for years it was a must-stop for beer-minded visitors to Brew City. In the ensuing decades, its Historic Third Ward neighborhood evolved from a faded warehouse district to a hotspot bursting with trendy dining and drinking options.

Despite a killer riverfront patio, in recent years the Ale House has felt its age. So, given the uncertainty with its parent company, I was not particularly surprised when it announced its closure, citing difficulty renewing the lease.

That announcement, however, noted that a search for a new location is underway, so, as with MKE’s beers, hopefully the Ale House is not gone for good.

How did this happen?

Given the timing, it’s impossible not to compare this situation to Ale Asylum’s.

It’s clear in hindsight that Ale Asylum — which also did not own the building that housed its brewery — built a brewery bigger than it could sustain. And that appears to be clear for MKE, too.

In 2018, the headwinds for big-ish craft brewers were already becoming clear. A column that January detailed challenges for regional craft brewers: Minnesota’s Summit was pulling back its distribution footprint, California’s Mendocino was closing, New Hampshire’s Smuttynose was up for sale.

So when McCabe and developer Scott Lurie were walking me through their new facility half a year later, I was wondering how Milwaukee Brewing was going to sell as much beer as that brewery could make. I asked McCabe as much, and he talked about branching out into other beverages, including hard seltzers. (MKE launched the Tierra Buena line of hard seltzers in early 2020.)

But McCabe — who would move from president and CEO to a marketing and production role a year later — also said the brewery was designed to make MKE a regional brewery of exactly the size of Summit, Smuttynose and the like.

“There’s a danger zone in becoming too big, but we’re falling into a sweet spot between 15,000 and 100,000 barrels,” he said. “There’s tremendous growth in the long tail — the little teeny guys — but most of the growth is in the regionals between 15,000 and 100,000.”

That long tail is where the action in the beer industry has been since then — and, really, even a year or two before then. Milwaukee, like Madison and just about any other decent-size city, has seen new breweries continue to open, mostly with much smaller ambitions — brewhouses of 10 barrels or less, annual production of a few hundred barrels. Breweries that serve neighborhoods, not regions.

The year MKE opened the big new brewery it just sold, it produced about 15,000 barrels of beer. Last year, according to state reports, it produced about 10,000 barrels, although that number may not reflect beer or other products made for other companies.

When deciding what beers to feature in this column, I look for interesting new beers or exceptional not-new beers. You haven’t seen a lot of MKE beers in this space in recent years because MKE has not produced a lot of either of those in recent years.

Intriguing buyer

The new owner of that big brewery is a Chicago “brewery incubator” called Pilot Project, Bobby Tanzilo of OnMilwaukee.com reported. A representative for Pilot Project declined to comment or confirm the report.

Pilot Project, founded by music industry veteran Dan Abel in 2019, aims to be a launchpad for startup breweries, particularly those owned by women and people of color. It offers its brewhouse and packaging equipment but also services such as recipe development, marketing and branding, and business development. It’s basically a contract brewer (think Octopi) with wraparound services.

It also hosts its resident breweries at its taproom, which last week was offering dozens of beers, kombuchas and hard ciders from seven different makers, in addition to cocktails and nonalcoholic beers.

Pilot Project produced 2,500 barrels in 2021, close to the capacity of its facility on (wait for it) Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square. In a profile this spring, Vinepair reported that Pilot Project was looking to grow by acquiring a new brewery in the Chicagoland area with around 30,000 barrels of capacity.

In Milwaukee, it would appear Pilot Project found its brewery — a little bigger and a little farther afield than it was originally looking for.