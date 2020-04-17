Beer Baron: 3 Wisconsin beers to restock your sad, depleted fridge

I used to go to bottle shops two or three times a week.
Usually, it was due diligence for this column, checking out new releases from Wisconsin brewers and the highlights of regional or national releases. Of course, I do love drinking beer, so this is mixing business with pleasure.
Over time, I’d ended up with quite a bit of “excess” beer in my fridge. There’d be a bottle or two from a long-ago four- or six-pack. There’d be the last beer into a build-your-own six-pack that I’d been meaning to try but never got around to, usually weird beers — key lime pilsner, anyone? — or styles I don’t regularly enjoy.
Those beers, friends, are pretty much gone. Turns out I drink more than usual when I’m safer at home, and only went to a bottle shop once in the first four weeks after social distancing began in earnest. I have not been using the curbside or to-go options many breweries are offering, so that lone bottle shop trip has been augmented only with six-packs from our weekly grocery runs and lots of bottles from the cellar.
But that trip to the bottle shop was a small joy in these strange times — well worth the risk of the extra stop — and I’d like to share a trio of my favorite finds with you.
Vintage Better Off Red
There was a time when colored IPAs were all the rage. At one strange time, Capital Brewery (noted for its lagers) had white, black, red and regular IPAs in its lineup.
It’s the red version of this rainbow of IPAs that has endured, and for good reason. The blend of rich caramel malt and piney or citrusy American hops is a winning combination, showcased nicely in Wisconsin by Raised Grain’s Paradocs Red, Lakefront’s Fixed Gear and Vintage Brewing’s Better Off Red.
The latter, born at the Madison brewpub but now brewed and canned at Vintage’s brewery in Sauk City, pours a ruddy, deep amber with an aroma of caramel-soaked bread and a snappy pine note on the back end. The hops in Better Off Red are as strong as Ron Dayne on third-and-1, with the sweet malt on the front end quickly retreating behind a coniferous bitterness. The malt character returns just briefly before the dry and clean finish. It’s a complex and satisfying beer.
Sometimes, you drink a red IPA and wonder why it isn’t just called an American amber or red ale. But not Better Off Red.
The stats: 6.6% ABV, six-packs of 12-ounce cans
Gathering Place Treffpunkt
This is the kölsch that really kick-started my interest in the style before the smashing debut of New Glarus’ Kid Kölsch last year.
Gathering Place is a small Milwaukee brewery that began sending cans to Madison early this year. (There are many excellent breweries to visit in Milwaukee, but Gathering Place’s Riverwest taproom is near the top of my recommendations.)
Its brewmaster, Corey Blodgett, is a kölsch devotee and purist — to the point that he won’t even call Treffpunkt a kölsch, because it’s not brewed in Köln, Germany. (We agree to disagree on that point.)
Wherever it’s made, Treffpunkt is pure kölsch: light and soft, dry and intensely bubbly, with enough noble hops (read: herbal and floral notes) to make it crispy without becoming outright bitter. Treffpunkt has a lighter touch with the grain than many American kölsches, and I enjoy the mineral character that seems to accentuate its dryness.
The stats: 4.6% ABV, 4-packs of 16-ounce cans
Karben4 HorseFace
Madison brewery Karben4 has been making this wheat pale ale since 2014, but this is the first year HorseFace has been canned. It takes its name from the nickname of a friend of the brewery’s brain trust — one who, I would argue, does not have a particularly horsey face.
Nevertheless, HorseFace is a fine beer. The sweet wheat and citrusy hops combine for a kind of marmalade aroma. With a sip, the pale ale plays a little bit more than the wheat, with moderate, bitterness in balance with a citrus-pine hop profile.
The stats: 6.1% ABV, 6-packs of 12-ounce cans
