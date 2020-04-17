Beer Baron: 3 Wisconsin beers to restock your sad, depleted fridge

I used to go to bottle shops two or three times a week.

Usually, it was due diligence for this column, checking out new releases from Wisconsin brewers and the highlights of regional or national releases. Of course, I do love drinking beer, so this is mixing business with pleasure.

Over time, I’d ended up with quite a bit of “excess” beer in my fridge. There’d be a bottle or two from a long-ago four- or six-pack. There’d be the last beer into a build-your-own six-pack that I’d been meaning to try but never got around to, usually weird beers — key lime pilsner, anyone? — or styles I don’t regularly enjoy.

Those beers, friends, are pretty much gone. Turns out I drink more than usual when I’m safer at home, and only went to a bottle shop once in the first four weeks after social distancing began in earnest. I have not been using the curbside or to-go options many breweries are offering, so that lone bottle shop trip has been augmented only with six-packs from our weekly grocery runs and lots of bottles from the cellar.

But that trip to the bottle shop was a small joy in these strange times — well worth the risk of the extra stop — and I’d like to share a trio of my favorite finds with you.

Vintage Better Off Red

