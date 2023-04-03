By now, you probably know it: Hopalicious is back.

On March 22, Madison brewery Karben4 relaunched the first of what could be many beers made famous by Ale Asylum. That brewery, the city’s craft beer standard-bearer for the better part of two decades, closed for good last summer after nearly a year of trying to find a buyer.

For the reboot, Karben4’s two principal owners, brothers Zak and Ryan Koga, purchased Ale Asylum’s intellectual property — recipes, brand names and logos, design and marketing assets and the like — and are brewing it as a contract partner at Karben4.

I had a lot of questions remaining after the news dust settled, and Ryan Koga, Karben4’s brewmaster, joined me on last month’s Badger Beer Hour livestream to answer a few of them. Here’s what I learned.

What Ale Asylum beers are next?

This was the most burning question in the aftermath of the news, and here, the Kogas are all ears.

Ale Asylum has a deep and diverse portfolio of beers that could return. When I think of quintessential Ale Asylum, it’s the flagship Hopalicious, of course, but also Ambergeddon amber ale, Madtown Nut Brown brown ale, Unshadowed hefeweizen and the Belgian IPA Bedlam. But there are also a ton of IPAs, a great line of Belgian styles and popular malt-forward beers like Contorter Porter and Sticky McDougal scotch ale.

It’s a lot to choose from. Aside from Hopalicious, so far the only Ale Asylum beer the Kogas have committed to bringing back is Oktillion, the excellent festbier-style Oktoberfest, in fall.

Beyond that, Koga wants to keep it simple and, essentially, play the hits. There’s no timeline yet for the next revival.

“The first point of order is to just get Hopalicious back on the shelf and get that heartbeat going again, get that stabilized,” he said. “There’s only so much room on the shelf now, so we want to fill that space with fan favorites, and we’re looking for a lot of feedback to help us figure that out.”

He encouraged fans to comment on Facebook posts seeking input, or by emailing info@karben4.com.

“I don’t want to throw a dart at the dartboard for what’s going to get brewed next,” Koga said. “I want the loudest voices to come out about what you want, and then we just tally the votes.”

I used my time with Koga to put in a word for Bedlam, which is probably the best Belgo-IPA I’ve had; Ambergeddon, a beer I ended up drinking a lot of during Ale Asylum’s long goodbye; and Beerio, an underrated little pale ale introduced in 2021.

Why did Karben4 make this move?

Increased competition meant the beer business was starting to get tougher even before COVID-19’s shockwaves, and many more established breweries have seen their production decline significantly since 2019.

“We’ve felt the same economic pressure as everyone else. Costs are through the roof,” Koga said. “It’s real competition and it’s real market forces being felt now on all sides.”

Karben4 expects to make a little under 10,000 barrels of its own beer this year, Koga said, while its East Side brewery has capacity for perhaps 16,000 barrels of beer, as well as another 2,000 barrels of soda, energy drinks or other beverages that can be produced more quickly.

It’s dangerous when those capacity and production numbers get too far apart. Ale Asylum is an apropos case in point: The primary factor in its demise was the combination of its overhead from a 2012 expansion and inability to grow its production to match that big brewery.

Karben4 has tried all sorts of strategies to regrow its own brand the past several years, including slimming down its core portfolio while ramping up new beers. None of it has moved the needle much, and Koga feels K4 has plateaued in the current market conditions.

“We definitely need quite a bit more (volume) to still be a business, to still be viable, to be solvent,” he said.

So Karben4 has turned to contract brewing — making beer or other beverages for other companies — to keep its tanks full and close that production-capacity gap. It acquired the Wisco Pop soda brand last fall for the same reason. Koga mentioned THC beverages as another possible piece to the puzzle.

The Ale Asylum reboot will be K4’s largest — and, because the client is its owners, most dependable — contract client to date. “This was a chance to basically buy some business for ourselves,” he said.

Koga didn’t lay out a firm volume expectation for the new Ale Asylum beers, but did say he’d be delighted if they made more than a few thousand barrels of it a year.

It’s worth noting that Ale Asylum produced about 9,000 barrels in its final full year of 2021. Though that was with a full portfolio of core and seasonal beers, it wouldn’t surprise me to see regular Hopalicious and a handful of fan-favorite releases a year reaching half of that.

Ale Asylum didn’t die because the beer sucked and nobody wanted to drink it. It died because its lease sucked and it couldn’t survive as a 10,000-barrel-a-year brewery.

A kinda-feel-good story

All of the reports telling of Karben4’s Ale Asylum reboot rightly touched on its full-circle nature: K4 moved into the Kinsman Boulevard space that Ale Asylum left for its ill-fated new brewery. While much of the equipment has been swapped out or upgraded since, Koga still makes his beer in the very brewhouse that made the very first Ale Asylum beer in 2006. In that way, Hopalicious has returned home.

Koga recognizes that, and fed that narrative during the surprise announcement, but as we talk, there’s a heaviness to a lot of his comments. He and his brother negotiated this deal with Ale Asylum co-founders Dean Coffey and Otto Dilba, and the K4 team has been in touch with them regularly during the relaunch. Koga understands their perspective; it’s clear he’s looked at his numbers the past few years and stared into the same abyss that Ale Asylum couldn’t climb out of.

“We’re not here doing a touchdown dance. But here we are, this is what the world is, and this was an option that was in front of us and it made good business sense,” Koga said. “And Ale Asylum, as a brand, as a portfolio, is something that should not die. It’s an iconic Madison thing.”

Koga is sensitive to that stewardship role — which is something Dilba told me he was seeking after Ale Asylum closed last summer. “We’re not here to put our own spin on everything,” Koga said. “We’re here to shepherd and respect and bring forward what was.

“The real bet here, and the hope, is that people who are really true blue fans of Ale Asylum, who have been following them since the beginning — (for whom) Hopalicious was their way of relaxing on a Friday or Saturday, that’s what made that moment special for them — I just want to offer them the same experience again and say, ‘Hey man, we got you.’”