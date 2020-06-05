Beer Baron: 3 things to know about Eagle Park Brewing

Remember Derek Zoolander’s model rival, Hansel? The one who was “so hot right now”? Well, Will Ferrell may as well have been referring to the latest Wisconsin brewery products to arrive in Madison.
Eagle Park Brewing is so hot right now.
Here’s what you need to know about the three-year-old brewery that has just begun regular sales in Madison.
1. Moving fast. Founded in 2017 in Milwaukee, Eagle Park is the product of brothers Max and Jackson Borgardt — homebrewers and musicians in the local band Eagle Trace — who joined with a friend, Jake Schinker, to follow their beer dream instead of their music dream. The oldest of this ownership trio is Max, who’s 30. A third Borgardt brother, Cass, heads up Eagle Park’s sales and is just 24.
The team opened a bigger location — the original brewery and taproom were shoehorned in the second floor of an old warehouse — in April 2018. That East Side location, the former home to Like Minds Brewing, was a huge step up in taproom and brewing capabilities, with a full restaurant and a seven-barrel brewhouse.
This spring, though, came Eagle Park’s big splash: A brand new 20,000-square-foot brewery with a 20-barrel brewhouse, taproom-restaurant, event space and even a distillery. The facility is in an industrial park in Muskego, a southwestern suburb of Milwaukee, not far from the Eagle Park team’s childhood neighborhood in New Berlin.
How has this brewery grown so fast? Well …
2. That whole Hansel thing. Eagle Park just might be the hypest brewery in Wisconsin.
Since its move in 2018, head brewer Jackson Borgardt has leaned into the styles that have been at the forefront of beer geekdom lately: hazy and “milkshake” IPAs, heavily fruited kettle sours and pastry stouts.
Chasing trends, though, is not a recipe for success unless the beer is good. And as skeptical as I am of some of these beer styles, Eagle Park’s versions are fantastic, pretty much without exception.
Consider Demon Haze, a hazy IPA that’s one of Eagle Park’s most straightforward beers, dripping with juicy pineapple-citrus character and a dank edge befitting its name. The hit parade of hoppy beers is long: New England IPAs Goon Juice, Bowie’s Space Suit (music remains a big influence on Eagle Park) and Tony Had Hair in the 90s.
There’s also a lot of vanilla and lactose in play in Eagle Park beers, including in BOTM’s Up milkshake IPA and its transcendent imperial brother, Big BOTM’s, and pastry stouts like Booze for Breakfast, Miss Swiss and Fat Stacks.
Whether it’s pastrification or “overfruiting,” as in the brewery’s Slush and Puree series of kettle sours, these beers will give purists fits, but they’ve been immensely popular. For going on two years now, entire batches regularly sell out within hours of their release at the East Side brewery.
Since introducing drive-thru curbside service at the new Muskego brewery on Fridays and Saturdays, lines of 100 cars or more have mystified passersby wondering why so many people are trying to get to the nearby Walmart. Anecdotally, Eagle Park’s beer seems to be just as hot in the ’burbs as it is in the more predictably receptive urban center.
This is the (deserved) hype that Eagle Park is bringing to Madison. As for the beer it’s bringing to Madison ...
3. A slow roll into Madison. With all that demand at home, even the big new brewery is having trouble keeping up. This is especially so in these relatively early days (the first brew at the new place was in late March) when equipment is still coming online.
“We are still working to get up to 100% production at Muskego, but when we are, there will be no issue with keeping our year-round offerings on shelves,” Schinker said. “We hope to be fully functional in the coming weeks.”
The plan for Madison, Eagle Park’s first new market, is to start slow to ensure the beer stays fresh, Schinker said. Many outlets received just a few cases of beer from the first drop distributed by Frank Beer, which hit shelves on May 26.
Before that, Eagle Park had been doing its own occasional drops at a few Madison bottle shops. But partnering with a distributor is a big deal — especially for a brewery that has so much success selling beer out its own front door — and should ensure a steady and steadily increasing supply of beer for Madison.
However, those beers, for now at least, won’t include the hazies and pastries that put Eagle Park on the map. Madison’s first drop consisted of two core beers: Set List, a nice but only modestly hazy IPA, and Loop Station golden ale.
“We will start getting some of their limited rotation beers in the next few weeks,” said Shawn Knoche, director of brand management for Frank Beer, who added that outlets that carried Eagle Park before the deal with Frank will get first crack at the hype beers.
But in the interest of not overlooking the bird in the hand, let’s move onto this week’s beer.
Loop Station
Style: Golden ale brewed with agave nectar, lime peel and salt
Where, how much: You’ll be able to find Eagle Park’s beer at most of the bottle shops in the Madison area, including the Hy-Vee, Festival and Woodman’s liquor stores. Four-packs of the tallboy cans are going for about $9.
What it’s like: Those extras make it sound like Loop Station’s going to be margarita-like, or maybe like a gose, but these are mostly very subtle notes. It drinks more like a straightforward golden ale, which sounds like an insult because I usually find this style quite boring, but there’s much more nuance and interest in this glass.
Booze factor: Lawn mowers, take note: The 4.8% ABV fits any definition of sessionable.
Up close: Loop Station pours … um, golden, topped with a rocky white head that doesn’t stick around particularly long. Before your first sip you’ll note the malty aroma has a nice floral accent to it. Loop Station’s flavor, though, is grounded in an earthy, honey-like character — I figure that’s the agave nectar in play there — with moderate bitterness. That balance and its dry finish and medium-light body make it a good summertime pounder.
“Loop Station has a special place in our hearts but often gets overshadowed,” Schinker said. “These new batches really showcase the capabilities of our new brewhouse at the Muskego brewery. The subtle nuances of this beer’s delicately balanced profile finally shine through the way we intended from the beginning.”
Bottom line: 4 stars (out of five)
Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.
