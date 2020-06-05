Beer Baron: 3 things to know about Eagle Park Brewing

Since introducing drive-thru curbside service at the new Muskego brewery on Fridays and Saturdays, lines of 100 cars or more have mystified passersby wondering why so many people are trying to get to the nearby Walmart. Anecdotally, Eagle Park’s beer seems to be just as hot in the ’burbs as it is in the more predictably receptive urban center.

This is the (deserved) hype that Eagle Park is bringing to Madison. As for the beer it’s bringing to Madison ...

3. A slow roll into Madison. With all that demand at home, even the big new brewery is having trouble keeping up. This is especially so in these relatively early days (the first brew at the new place was in late March) when equipment is still coming online.

“We are still working to get up to 100% production at Muskego, but when we are, there will be no issue with keeping our year-round offerings on shelves,” Schinker said. “We hope to be fully functional in the coming weeks.”

The plan for Madison, Eagle Park’s first new market, is to start slow to ensure the beer stays fresh, Schinker said. Many outlets received just a few cases of beer from the first drop distributed by Frank Beer, which hit shelves on May 26.