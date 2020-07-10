Beer Baron: 2 fruit beers that hit on the trend of the summer

Bottom line: 3½ stars (out of 5)

Toppling Goliath Dragon Fandango

Iowa’s Toppling Goliath is known for having what the geekiest of beer geeks call whales: beers an aficionado might spend years chasing, like Captain Ahab after Moby Dick. TG’s whales are mostly of the imperial stout variety – beers like Assassin and Mornin’ Delight — but Dragon Fandango, an overfruited kettle sour, should be right up there with them.

This once draft-only beer debuted in cans this spring in such a limited release that you can be forgiven if you blinked and missed it. Another release was on its way from Decorah to Wisconsin last week and it may already be on shelves as you read this, so don’t delay if you want to try it.

And you should, because this beer, made with what must be a ton of dragon fruit, passion fruit and mango, is weird and absolutely delightful.

Your first “wow!” will come as soon as you start pouring; Dragon Fandango is a neon-bright magenta. And I’m not talking about a beer-colored beer that’s kinda pinkish-purple. I mean it is PINKISH PURPLE.