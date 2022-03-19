Beer Baron: 2 beautifully balanced lagers for spring

There’s something about spring that just fits with lagers.

Maybe it’s how a simple, straightforward beer can seasonally refresh the palate after the big stouts and spiced ales of winter.

Maybe it’s how dirty everything gets as the winter’s detritus is left behind; our brains crave clean, even on the palate.

Maybe it’s that the warming weather has us turning back toward beers more appropriate for patios than basements.

Truth is, it’s probably all of those.

Of course, typecasting this family of beers to warm weather or simple is a bit of folly, as lagers come in many forms, from the lightest, palest easy drinker (Leinenkugel’s is rolling out a new summer seasonal, Sunshine Light Lager, that’s a pat 3.4% ABV) to the darkest, brawniest hammer (I can’t let a year go by without mention of my beloved Third Space Ice Bear Baltic porter, 9.5% ABV).

But spring in Wisconsin brings a bounty of good lager, and it’s a good time to spotlight two of my seasonal favorites, both widely available and out now.

Maibock

Brewer: Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee

ABV: 6.8%

This beer is magic. After pouring that clear amber liquid into the glass and briefly admiring its beauty, you take a sniff. Whoa, this is a big, malty beer: soft bread, caramel, a little honey. Sweet stuff.

And when you sip it, all that malt character is there, but is this a sweet beer? No, it is not; the Czech Saaz and American Mt. Hood hops have just enough spicy snap to rein in the sweetness that would prevent you from emptying your glass as quickly as you do.

In beer, always, balance equals drinkability. In Lakefront Maibock, that quality masks a potentially night-shortening ABV. This beer won’t put the brakes on as many of its bigger peers do, so you have to do it yourself.

It’s truly one of Wisconsin’s great seasonal beers, and while it’s been out since February, I will always associate it with watching NCAA basketball games.

How much: $9 for a six-pack of bottles

Tomorrow River Helles

Brewer: Central Waters Brewing, Amherst

ABV: 5.2%

This spring release, which hit six-packs for the first time in 2021, was one of just a handful of seasonals I bought multiple times last year.

If you haven’t noticed, I’ve been much more interested in beer-flavored beer over the past few years, and a good helles is exactly that. Tomorrow River is light and gently malt-forward, with a touch of floral character from its Hallertau hops.

Unlike Lakefront Maibock, this is not a complex beer that rewards closer study. But it’s cold, wet, tasty and refreshing, and another one reflexively follows the last.

I remember Tomorrow River being the beer I enjoyed during my first pleasant-weather backyard grilling last year. It’s that kind of beer, which is to say, a pretty good beer.

How much: $9 for six-packs of cans

