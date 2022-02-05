Ask the Beer Baron: Returnable bottles, beer extremes and city 6-packs

Question: When I was in college 20 years ago, we got most of our beer in cases of returnable bottles. Have any of the craft breweries that arose since then used this method of packaging? It seems like it would be a hit in the time of growlers/environmentalism/can shortages. — DannyJNoonan
Beer Baron: I, too, can date myself by saying my roommates and I drank beer (Point Special) by the returnable case in college and built basement furniture out of the empties.
Returnable bottles were really on the ropes 20 years ago, though — just 2% of beer sold in the U.S. in 2001 was packaged that way — and they went extinct not long after.
Well, almost extinct. Growlers, of course, never went away, but they’re more jug than bottle, with a far shorter shelf life.
A few mostly very small brewers have used reusable bottles over the last decade or so — almost certainly out of ethics over economics. Reuse is of course a tremendously sound practice environmentally, but the fact that big brewers gave it up shortly after the turn of the century should tell you all you need to know about its payoff.
But one local brewery walks that walk. Giant Jones Brewing, 931 E. Main St., began using the slightly heavier, more durable bottles needed for a return program in April 2020. Owners Jessica and Erika Jones’ planning for that program hit high gear last spring when the blocked Suez Canal caused a delay in a shipment of their distinctive 500-milliliter bottles.
Returns — of Giant Jones bottles only, rinsed clean-ish — are accepted at the brewery during normal business hours. And you might consider grabbing a few bottles of Jessica’s Dark Weizenbock, Burton Ale or Baltic Porter to replenish the supply. Those big beers drink great in winter. Speaking of big beers…
Question: Is it just me or does the craft industry seem to be bifurcating into low-/no-alcohol products and super-boozy barrel-aged brews, with less and less in the middle? Is this a trend? — waunaruss
Beer Baron: Your eyes do not deceive you, Russ: There is growth at both extremes of beer’s ABV spectrum.
On the low end, NA beer has had a big revival in the past 13 months. The Chicago Tribune’s Josh Noel reported last week that sales of nonalcoholic beer were up 24% in grocery, convenience and drugstores in 2021. That $236 million was about 0.5% of beer sales — obviously still small, but I’d bet NA sales last month were significantly higher as Dry January seemed to become even more of a thing.
One of the leading players in the resurgence of the NA space is Waunakee-based Untitled Art, which offers six brands in a range similar to its full-flavored regular beers — stouts, hazy IPAs and fruity sours. I have yet to dive deep into NA beers, but in his review of his Dry January, Noel raved about the Untitled Art NAs as the strongest in category — some indistinguishable from regular beers.
It’s a safe bet that you’ll see more NAs from Wisconsin brewers in 2022 — either as they invest in the expensive dealcoholizing equipment needed to make these beers in house or tap Octopi Brewing, where Untitled Art is brewed, to make them.
On the other end, the big beers continue to get bigger. IPAs are being replaced by double IPAs, regular stouts by imperial stouts, imperial stouts by whatever a 13% ABV stout with maple syrup should be called. Imperial/double IPA has been one of the hottest-selling styles since the pandemic began in early 2020.
So the trend at the edges is real, but I think it’s also easy to make too much of it. The shelf situation that led to this question will be very different in four months when the more sessionable summer beers displace the big seasonals (and perhaps the increased focus on NA) of January.
And when I think about the beers I’m most excited about these days, it’s lagers, more typical IPAs and other stuff more squarely in the “normal craft beer” range. Most breweries’ core lineups, to the extent that those still exist, remain replete with options in the 4% to 7% ABV range.
Question: You’re building a Milwaukee beer sampler six-pack for someone brand new to our local offerings and you want to best rep what we have. What’s in it? — stevonio
Beer Baron: OK, I’ll answer this, but I’m doing Madison first — and limiting it to beers that are pretty widely available year round. With that in mind: Karben4 Fantasy Factory (IPA), Lake Louie Warped Speed (Scotch ale), Ale Asylum Ambergeddon (a surprise, I’ve been loving that beer lately), Giant Jones Grand Porter or Grand Stout, whatever pils is available from Working Draft and whatever hazy IPA is available from Young Blood. And let’s cheat and sneak in a seventh, too: Great Dane Crop Circle Wheat hefeweizen. I’m leaving out New Glarus because it’s not in Dane County and I’d rather not give the same brewer four slots in this six-pack.
For Milwaukee, let’s do Third Space Happy Place (pale ale), Company Poor Farm Pils, Raised Grain Paradocs (double red IPA), Lakefront Eastside Dark (Bavarian dunkel), whatever hazy IPA is available from Eagle Park, and Vennture The Heights (a saison that’s worth the trip to the brewery).
Ask me again next time and the answers may very well be different.
Question: What’s the worst beer you’ve had recently? — BourbonAged
Beer Baron: Who keeps track of such things?
Really, I know I am almost unrelentingly positive in this column, but I thought hard about this question and couldn’t come up with an answer. I think I know why this is, and those reasons could be instructive for anyone looking to improve their good-beer batting average.
I know what I like and mostly stick to it — although because of this column I dabble quite a bit more than I otherwise would. I can recognize bad ideas and gimmicks when I see them and usually stay away. And because I buy a lot of my beers from the pick-six/single section, it’s easier to move on from one middling experience because I know I don’t have five more stinkers behind it.
Do these things and you, too, can be on your way to beer Zen.
Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.