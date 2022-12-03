Ask the Beer Baron: Holiday spiced beers, Milwaukee pub-hopping and more

Twitter is not dead yet, so let’s use it for good while we can. That means cat videos and beer questions!

Q: Who makes a good spiced, holiday beer nowadays? #riplakefront #neverforget — stevonio

A: It’s true, Lakefront Brewery did not release its Holiday Spice Lager this year — nor an imperial spiced beer in its barrel-aged series as it has occasionally in recent years. I wouldn’t abandon hope entirely for those beers, but you will need a replacement this year.

With the caveat that I am not the hugest fan of this style, my rec for a backup is an easy one, another Midwestern classic: Great Lakes Christmas Ale.

This brawny (7.5% ABV) amber ale is spiked with honey, ginger and cinnamon in just the right proportions to hit you with some holiday cheer while still, you know, being able to drink a whole bottle or two. For me, the honey’s effect on the beer’s sweetness — ample but not cloying — and the warming notes of the spices make this one a winner.

I’m not alone; Cleveland Magazine reported that its hometown brewery made about 23,000 barrels of Christmas Ale last year, nearly a fifth of the beer it made all year.

Q: If you were to recommend a fun drinking day trip to Milwaukee, what breweries and bars would you pick? Limit six. — Pooley182

A: Presuming you’re coming from Madison, my first stop would be Vennture Brew Co. on the city’s west side for some house-roasted coffee and excellent beer (Berliner-style sours, hazy IPAs and lagers all very solid) in a friendly neighborhood taproom.

At this point you’re close-ish to Third Space Brewing down in the Menomonee Valley. Happy Place is never better when it’s this fresh, but there’s always a range of excellent, probably new-to-you beers on tap in the industrial but comfortable taproom.

A new must-stop on the Milwaukee beer scene is Pilot Project Brewing’s remake of Milwaukee Brewing’s 4-year-old facility on the edge of downtown. This Chicago-based brewery incubator reopened the enormous and beautiful space last month with a full restaurant and dozens of tap lines pouring beer from four of Pilot Project’s partner or house brands.

Next you have two options: branch off toward the clusters of breweries to the north or south of downtown.

To the north on the east side are the balanced and rock-solid portfolios of Eagle Park and Good City, and a bit further beyond are the Riverwest neighborhood’s Lakefront, Black Husky, Company (a good option for a meal) and Gathering Place. The new kid on the block here is Amorphic Beer, where founder Ron Hockersmith is using wild brewing techniques to tease all kinds of exotic flavors out of his IPAs.

Or, head south toward Walker’s Point and Bay View, where the breweries are many and fun, and you’ll find some of the best beer bars in the state. Madison expat MobCraft is here with a gemütlichkeit-heavy taproom and wide range of weird and less-weird beers (make sure to try a wood-aged sour). There are also the baseball-themed Broken Bat, the hazies of 1840 Brewing and the gorgeous taproom of Indeed Brewing. My new favorite brewery this way is Supermoon Beer Co., which opened a cozy taproom this fall with a house saison and exquisite mixed-fermentation wild ales. If you’re looking for a break from the breweries, the Sugar Maple and Burnhearts are warm, welcoming taverns that will make you feel cool just for being there. There are dozens of great restaurants in both of these neighborhoods, too.

Obviously, a designated driver or cab will have to come into play at some point. Brewery-hop responsibly.

On the way home the next day, stop at the new Ope! Brewing, which opened last summer in the center of a renewed area of West Allis. The something-for-everyone beer has improved to solid-to-good status, and the branding and taproom are both a lot of fun.

This, by the way, is one of my favorite types of questions. Hit me up with your travel plans @wibeerbaron; if I can’t help you, my followers will.

Q: Best up-and-coming WI brewery? — BuckNHam

A: Having already mentioned Supermoon, I’m going to adjust the question a little and say that I’m very intrigued by Sabbatical Brewing of Manitowoc. In March 2021, Will and Cassie Schneider finished the conversion of a former flour mill to an 8,000-square-foot brewery and handsome taproom with 24 lines, pouring mostly Will’s own beers.

Those brews lean contemporary, with a line of fruited milkshake IPAs, and pastry stouts and sours a fixture on the menu. They also have a Superfans series of cans (it’s the same session IPA in both versions so far) featuring Packers goofballs “St. Vincent” and the guy who wears the “Frozen Tundra” Lambeau Field replica on his head.

I was surprised to find a few four-packs of Sabbatical beer in my Milwaukee-area local bottle shop this month, and Morning Commute coffee milk stout was a strong first foot forward. I’ll be stopping in the next time I’m passing through Manitowoc on I-43.

Q: Best beer to drink in the North Woods? — thefrostedmugs

A: Is it too on the nose to say a Leinenkugel’s beer? The Toasted Bock I reviewed in late 2020 is back and as good as I remember, and something about that toasty, malty, nutty profile feels right for winter up north.

If you’re looking for something more local, I’ve been enjoying the offerings like 51K IPA from Blackrocks Brewing of Marquette, Michigan, on my trips north.