Ask the Beer Baron: An Ale Asylum (non-)update, smoked beers, favorite porters

You’ve got questions. I’ve got answers. I’ve also got no promises on how satisfying the answers will be. To wit …

Q: What on earth is going on with Ale Asylum? If they were so broke they were going to sell everything at auction months ago, how are they still open and making new beers? (I’ve asked some of the bar staff there and they are as clueless as the rest of us.)

— Wendy O’Donnell,

@madgal72

A: When I asked for questions, I knew this was going to be one of them, and I wish there were more to report, but the story is essentially the same as the last time we heard about the Madison brewery’s impending sale last August.

That update, coming on the heels of a dire-sounding initial report, was that the brewery was indeed up for sale and would go to a liquidation auction in October if no buyer was found.

In the days after that news broke, though, Asylum co-founder Otto Dilba told me several prospective buyers had emerged, all of whom wanted to continue the brand after the sale.

One of those buyers — Dilba remained tight-lipped on that buyer’s identity — is now, finally, in the final stages of purchasing the brewery.

“We have the buyer, it’s just taken longer than we thought,” Dilba said. “We’re still as excited to move this thing forward as we were back then.”

Although the brewery closed its kitchen, the taproom remains open and it’s been mostly business as usual — what Dilba called “continuation mode” — as far as brewing and planning for future releases. Hush Money IPA and 12 oz. Curl pilsner returned in the spring, and Kaboom Yo IPA slides into the summer seasonal role.

The taproom expanded its hours in late spring, and Dilba said the kitchen will reopen after the sale goes through. Of course, things do have to change at Ale Asylum, and Dilba said the new owner already had plans to expand the brewery’s portfolio beyond the traditional but often hop-forward beers that it traded on in its first 17 years.

He mentioned specifically sours and bigger beers including imperial stouts. The way I read that is to take a look at the lineup of a newly successful brewery like Eagle Park Brewing and its milkshake IPAs, smoothie sours and pastry stouts. I’m guessing shipments of fruit and vanilla will be en route to Ale Asylum soon after the deal closes.

And, like, forgive us for being skeptical, but after months and months … this deal will close, right?

“All signs point to this acquisition going through,” Dilba said.

Q: If you could eliminate one beer style from existence, why would it be smoked beers?

— @VanBerf

A: I long ago gave up being righteous about beers that I think should not exist, but yeah, if I had to pick my least favorite style, it would be rauchbier, the light lagers brewed with heavy doses of smoked malts that are the distinctive style of Bamberg, Germany. I don’t mind a light touch with smoke in bigger beers — stouts and porters, chiefly — but on these otherwise nearly naked beers, it’s way too much for me.

So imagine my surprise, Mr. Berf, last weekend at the (phenomenal again) Lager & Friends festival when I found a smoked lager that I ... well, kinda liked?

It came courtesy of Dovetail Brewery, of course, a smoked version of their outstanding helles that was judicious enough on the smoke to come clearly through on the exceptionally light, delicate base beer without requiring you to go looking for it. It was clearly well done, but ... I don’t know, Berf, it still tasted like Band-Aids to me. I just don’t like it.

And that’s OK. Other people do like it, and that’s great. I don’t need to banish rauchbier to the Upside-Down of the beer world. I’ll just order the regular helles.

Q: What’s your favorite porter?

— Rob Ebert, @RobEbert

A: I wish this were a harder question with a more nuanced answer, Rob, but it’s Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald, in all its dark, flinty mocha glory. It’s in my fridge right now. If you’re looking for a porter more of the lighter brown/English persuasion, I’ll go with Door County Polka King.

