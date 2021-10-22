Ale Asylum owners toasting company's imminent sale and seamless flow of beer

The owners of Madison’s Ale Asylum are toasting the company’s imminent sale, but the brewery’s co-founder, Otto Dilba, said he’s not allowed to disclose who the buyers are.

He said he expects the handoff to be seamless with no interruptions in production or in the operation of the brewpub. An auction to sell the brewery’s equipment and other assets this month has been canceled.

Dilba said a nondisclosure agreement prevents him from saying who the buyers are, but he said they’re from the area. He said they’re a group of people acting as one entity, but wouldn’t reveal if they’re already in the brewing business.

He said the deal will be finalized by the end of the year at the latest. “We’re all very excited,” he said. “The goal is to stay in place.”

A top priority for the new owners and for him and co-founder Dean Coffey is to keep Ale Asylum employees in their same positions. “We’ve got a great staff, a lot of loyalty, amazing people,” Dilba said.

Dilba and Coffey will continue working for the company in their same positions, Coffey as president and brewmaster, and Dilba as vice president, secretary and treasurer. “Our positions and our daily focuses will remain the same,” he said.