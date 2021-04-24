 Skip to main content
After 10 years and 419 reviews, the Beer Baron reveals his top 10 favorite brews
After 10 years and 419 reviews, the Beer Baron reveals his top 10 favorite brews

It’s been 10 years since we had our first beer together.

I thought it was a nice beer, the first of many four-star reviews. And I know you liked it, too, because that new-ish “little IPA” from New Glarus Brewing has been a mainstay of Wisconsin’s most beloved craft brewery in the decade since: Moon Man.

Chris Drosner at Wicked Weed

The Beer Baron, excited to try a beer flight at Wicked Weed Brewing in Asheville, North Carolina, nine months before it was acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

It was the first of 341 columns, plus a bunch of digital exclusives, featuring a total of 419 beers. That’s a lot of beer in some contexts, but if you stacked 419 standard beer cans on the floor of the Capitol rotunda (I do not recommend doing this), they’d only reach about two-thirds of the way to the top of the dome.

A lot has changed in the world of beer since April 2011, of course. Today, just about everybody knows what “craft beer” is; even the concept’s definitions remain hotly debated as big breweries have blurred lines by gobbling up little ones.

And breweries? Boy, just about everybody and their uncle opened one. At the end of 2011, the Brewers Association counted 2,252 of them, a number that had nearly quadrupled to 8,884 last year. Wisconsin had 73 craft breweries in 2011 and 224 last year.

But there have been closings, too, and those can feel like a personal loss after you’ve spent a few evenings at a brewpub like Rockhound or House of Brews, or met a brewer like Port Huron’s Tanner Brethorst at a beer festival. Beer is profoundly good at making an emotional connection to its customers.

The big thing that jumped out during my look back at all these columns was the proliferation of choice in the beer cooler. I remember seeking a balance of local, regional and national offerings those first couple of years, when there was a noticeable drop-off between national-ish offerings like Oskar Blues Dale’s Pale Ale, Alaskan Amber and Bell’s Oarsman Ale and local offerings within the same style.

I reviewed 19 beers that first year, and 12, or 37%, were made outside Wisconsin. Last year just six of the 36 beers or breweries featured were Wisconsin “imports.”

These days, our breweries are so many and so good that the best porter, helles or session IPA available at the bottle shop or grocery very well might be made in Wisconsin. If not, there’s a beer that’s pretty close to best-in-class made here.

And because we — and most beer customers — prefer to keep it local, it’s become really tough sledding for out-of-state brewers here. This is far from unique to Wisconsin; it’s the case for our home-grown brewers selling beer elsewhere too.

In these 10 years, the beer world has grown and matured, and I suspect you have, too. Maybe you realized IPAs can be more than bitter, learned the olfactory benefits of pouring a beer into a glass, discovered you love sours that taste like gym socks, or rediscovered the joy of pilsner or light lager.

And I’ve grown, or at least evolved, on a lot of beer topics, but the biggest one is: I’ve become more willing to just let people like what they like.

So, let’s talk about beer. I’ve sliced and diced my body of work a whole bunch of ways to find 10 years worth of highlights. I hope you enjoy reading the Beer Baron as much as I enjoy writing it.My top 10 beers

When people meet a beer columnist, of all things, of course they’re going to ask what my favorite beer is, and I never have a good answer because I just don’t think like that. There are a lot of truly great beers.

But hey, you’ve stuck with me for 10 dang years, the least I could do is pick my favorites (at least among the beers I’ve reviewed in this column).

No. 1: New Glarus Kid Kolsch

New Glarus Kid Kölsch (2019): Is it a traditional kölsch? No, there’s some candy sweetness that’s far from standard in the style, but it works so perfectly. Every note — that sweetness, the delicate hop character, the soft but bubbly body, the dry finish — is perfect.

New Glarus Kid Kölsch (2019): Is it a traditional kölsch? No, there's some candy sweetness that's far from standard in the style, but it works so perfectly. Every note — that sweetness, the delicate hop character, the soft but bubbly body, the dry finish — is perfect.

No. 2: Bell's Two Hearted Ale

Bell’s Two Hearted (2012): My wife and I served three beers at our wedding: A half-barrel of Two Hearted, a quarter of Spotted Cow and a sixth of O’so Night Rain. I’ve never been prouder of my loved ones than when the Two Hearted kicked first.

Bell's Two Hearted (2012): My wife and I served three beers at our wedding: A half-barrel of Two Hearted, a quarter of Spotted Cow and a sixth of O'so Night Rain. I've never been prouder of my loved ones than when the Two Hearted kicked first.

No. 3: Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale

Sierra Nevada Celebration (2013): Nothing softens the impending onslaught of winter like this late fall fresh-hop IPA. It’s a throwback West Coast IPA, matched only in one of my desert island styles by Two Hearted.

Sierra Nevada Celebration (2013): Nothing softens the impending onslaught of winter like this late fall fresh-hop IPA. It's a throwback West Coast IPA, matched only in one of my desert island styles by Two Hearted.

No. 4: Great Lakes Chillwave Double IPA

Great Lakes Chillwave (2014): This imperial IPA knocked my socks off in its 2013 debut, introducing me to the Mosaic hop and all its tropical, dank glory. In the years since I’ve come to believe Chillwave’s masterstroke is the use of honey malt to amplify all that pineapple-mango glory.

Great Lakes Chillwave (2014): This imperial IPA knocked my socks off in its 2013 debut, introducing me to the Mosaic hop and all its tropical, dank glory. In the years since I've come to believe Chillwave's masterstroke is the use of honey malt to amplify all that pineapple-mango glory.

No. 5: 3 Sheeps Cashmere Hammer

3 Sheeps Cashmere Hammer (2015): This tagline for this Sheboygan brewery is “Brewed with Heart and Science,” and this nitro rye stout is a perfect illustration of both, a delicious deployment of the tiny nitrogen bubble as not merely a factor in mouthfeel but also a flavor ingredient in this creamy, balanced masterpiece.

3 Sheeps Cashmere Hammer (2015): This tagline for this Sheboygan brewery is "Brewed with Heart and Science," and this nitro rye stout is a perfect illustration of both, a delicious deployment of the tiny nitrogen bubble as not merely a factor in mouthfeel but also a flavor ingredient in this creamy, balanced masterpiece.

No. 6: Lake Louie's Warped Speed Scotch Ale

Lake Louie Warped Speed (2011, 2019): I’ve met a lot of interesting people these 10 years, and Lake Louie’s Tom Porter is at the head of that class. And his Scotch ale is a shoo-in for the inaugural class of the Wisconsin Beer Hall of Fame.

Lake Louie Warped Speed (2011, 2019): I've met a lot of interesting people these 10 years, and Lake Louie's Tom Porter is at the head of that class. And his Scotch ale is a shoo-in for the inaugural class of the Wisconsin Beer Hall of Fame.

No. 7: Miller High Life

Miller High Life (2020): Sometimes, you just want a beer. Many craft brewers make “just a beer” these days, but for me, none hits the note quite as perfectly as the Champagne of Beers.

Miller High Life (2020): Sometimes, you just want a beer. Many craft brewers make "just a beer" these days, but for me, none hits the note quite as perfectly as the Champagne of Beers.

No. 8: New Glarus Moon Man

New Glarus Moon Man (2011): It was already a personal fave when it graced the first Beer Baron column on April 22, 2011, about a year after New Glarus introduced it, and it remains such.

New Glarus Moon Man (2011): It was already a personal fave when it graced the first Beer Baron column on April 22, 2011, about a year after New Glarus introduced it, and it remains such.

No. 9: Dovetail Kölsch

Dovetail Kölsch (2020): Before this Chicago brewery began shipping to Wisconsin a year after Kid Kölsch’s debut, I had no idea I was a kölsch guy. Dovetail’s is much more traditional — delicate and quenching, a portrait of balance with an alkaline dryness that makes the style so famously drinkable.

Dovetail Kölsch (2020): Before this Chicago brewery began shipping to Wisconsin a year after Kid Kölsch's debut, I had no idea I was a kölsch guy. Dovetail's is much more traditional — delicate and quenching, a portrait of balance with an alkaline dryness that makes the style so famously drinkable.

No. 10: Epic Big Bad Baptist

Epic Big Bad Baptist (2014): Coffee stout aged in used whiskey barrels is probably one of the greatest achievements of humankind this century, and this Colorado-brewed entry in that style is the best that I’ve featured so far: mocha-Cocoa Puffs complexity with a singular, signature dryness.

Epic Big Bad Baptist (2014): Coffee stout aged in used whiskey barrels is probably one of the greatest achievements of humankind this century, and this Colorado-brewed entry in that style is the best that I've featured so far: mocha-Cocoa Puffs complexity with a singular, signature dryness.

Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.

5 beers I should drink more often

Being a beer columnist is hard sometimes. (Really!) With a professional duty to try as much new stuff as you can, you sometimes get away from beers you really like. Here are few of those.

Ale Asylum Bedlam (2012): Hopalicious is Ale Asylum’s most successful beer, but this longtime year-round Belgian IPA is the Madison brewery’s spiritual core. Revived last fall as a seasonal, Bedlam held up very well to modern palates.

Next Door Plumptuous (2015): The Madison brewpub’s chunky (9.5% ABV) wee heavy is the rare Scotch ale that draws distinctive earthy character from its Bramling Cross hops that play perfectly with the huge malt presence.

Tyranena Rocky’s Revenge (2014): A really nice brown ale punched up with just a hint of bourbon barrel aging, for just $9 a six-pack, in just about every grocery store in Madison? What’s not to like?

Funk Factory Cherry Meerts (2017): Really, take your pick of Levi Funk’s lambic-lite quenchers. Meerts and its fruited variants will be delightful in Funk Factory’s little beer garden as the weather pokes above 50 degrees.

Great Dane Crop Circle Wheat (2017): I should drink more hefeweizen, I know. It’s an enjoyable, classic style, I just … usually pick something else. And the Dane’s is an exceptional hef — not to mention the first beer out of its tanks in 1994.

My 5 favorite columns

If this, my 341st column, were a year, it would be Dec. 7. And by Dec. 7, you probably know what kind of a year it has been. Here are some of the best days.

Death Leinie (2013): This column on cellaring started with fellow State Journal editor Teryl Franklin finding a can of Leinenkugel’s Bock in her basement that was left over from her wedding. She had just celebrated her 20th anniversary. “The aroma was awful, like a machine shop: metal and burnt plastic, along with a strong, sherry-like note that was not pleasant but at least hinted that it was something that could once be eaten or drunk. … It was vaguely wine-like; cheap, cooking-grade sherry and port come to mind. And it had a lot of papery oxidation flavor, although it was thankfully not litterbox-y.” Zero stars!

Sam Calagione (2017): After spending 45 minutes with the founder of Delaware’s Dogfish Head Craft Brewery at Coopers Tavern, it’s easy to see why his brewery became one of the most influential forces in craft beer. I had a pang of sadness when he sold Dogfish to Boston Beer Co. two and half years later.

Linalool (2015): The column is about beer, but the best columns tell a story too. A Sun Prairie horticulturist discovered a hop plant growing on his property, apparently a wild descendant of the crop widely cultivated across the state in the 19th century. The plant had extremely unusual (and tasty) flavor and aroma characteristics, was scaled up for cultivation and featured in Linalool IPA by La Crosse’s Pearl Street Brewery. Checkmate.

MobCraft on “Shark Tank” (2016): MobCraft is probably the most interesting brewery I’ve covered in these 10 years due to its unusual crowdsourcing model and the weird beers that result. Co-founder Henry Schwartz went on “Shark Tank” and stood up to Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O’Leary, who wanted MobCraft to contract-brew. Schwartz refused, seeking to keep full control in his brewers’ hands. MobCraft opened its Milwaukee brewery about six months after the episode aired.

Anheuser-Busch buys my vacation memories (2017): I was so excited for our family’s lunch stop in Asheville, a smallish beer town that regularly tops best-of lists. Wicked Weed’s taproom lived up to the considerable hype: great beer, great vibes, all authentic. And that was exactly what Anheuser-Busch InBev bought eight months later when it announced it had acquired Wicked Weed.

5 great beers I really miss

Beers come and go; it was true to some degree in 2011 but these days only a masochist gets overly attached to a one-off or seasonal release. Some of my favorite bygone beers from previous columns:

Common Thread (2015): One-off collabs are not meant to last, but this Belgian tripel, the fourth iteration of the rotating style to celebrate Madison Craft Beer Week, was a peach. That it was developed and brewed by women brewers was icing on the cake.

Capital Grateful Red (2015): For a few years the once-venerable Middleton brewery known for its lagers rolled out a whole bunch of IPAs, starting with 2013’s Mutiny. Most of them were entirely forgettable, but THIS one — a big, nasty IPA loaded with dank, pungent cannabis and cat-a-piss character — was not.

Door County Brewing Le Printemps (2016): Door County still does one-a-season saisons, but they’re now (very good) mixed-fermentation and barrel-aged numbers that cost more for a single bottle than their forebears did for a whole six-pack. A plea to bring this bright, easy drinker back!

Central Waters Summarillo (2015): Every time I see a rep from Central Waters, I ask them to bring back this seasonal Amarillo-hopped India pale lager last brewed in 2019.

Furthermore Knot Stock (2013): Since the Furthermore brand was sold in 2016 to the Sand Creek brewery, supplies of this pale ale spiced up with black pepper have almost entirely dried up. Sand Creek says much of the Furthermore lineup will come back strong sometime soon.

