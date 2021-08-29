Bartender 608 wants to cater your cocktails, hassle-free

For China Moon Crowell, owner of cocktail catering service Bartender 608, 2021 just might be the year of the comeback.
2020 brought the cancellation of nearly all her events, along with a virus that knocked her flat for a month. More than a year later, she still battles an overwhelming sleepiness. She even bought a special rolling desk so that she can work from her bed or recliner.
“There's some times when I'm just so tired that, as soon as I wake up, I have to immediately answer emails, get proposals ready and everything of that nature,” said Crowell, a veteran bartender who launched the business in 2007 to provide bar service at events across Wisconsin, Iowa and northern Illinois.
She didn’t have time to spare. Until recently, she’d get calls or emails from clients looking for quotes for their next events, ask for the details — Headcount? Just beer and wine service? Simple cocktails or the works? — and then run the numbers by hand. In a typical week, she might spend 30 hours doing that kind of work, and it would often be about a week before she and the customer would sign the contract.
So when she learned about E-Cinch, an online quote-generating tool created by Joel Black for his Los Angeles-based catering and bar service company Black LAB Events, she saw a way to make the process easier for herself and her customers.
The tool, which she licenses for an annual fee, prompts potential customers to provide the headcount for their party and select the type of bar service they’re looking for. The tool’s algorithm suggests the amenities and quantities such an event would need, but users can adjust those quantities to customize their quote in real time. Available offerings include classic cocktails and gallons of her own signature cocktail mixes, glasses and serving trays, appetizers made by Food Fight, and, of course, bartenders and servers.
“The whole purpose of this is to make sure that, on your own time, whether you're up at three in the morning planning a party … (you can) just take the time to go through and see any of the options that you want,” Crowell said.
When a person submits the form, Crowell sets up a phone call or video chat to discuss the quote and make any changes.
Customers must supply the alcohol themselves, as Crowell can serve alcohol but doesn’t currently hold a license to sell it. For a while, she had a liquor license through the town of Blooming Grove, but now, with the business officially registered in Madison, the license prices have so far seemed too steep for her budget.
Still, she helps customers plan how much alcohol they’ll need. “People need to understand that at an open bar, people are going to drink a little bit more,” Crowell said.
As far as she can tell, no other event company in the state offers instant quotes. “Since I wear all the hats for the company, that 25 to 30 hours a week saves me a lot of time to put elsewhere in the business,” Crowell said.
These days, business is looking up. With 89 events on the books for 2021, she’s not so far from the roughly 135 she booked in 2019. She’s still got openings to book more, including New Year’s Eve, but the calendar is filling fast. Since May, she’s been filling the calendar for 2022, too, with clients planning ahead for their weddings and corporate events. And, while some bars and restaurants struggle to lure workers from an ever-shrinking pool, Crowell said she managed to fill out her team back in the spring.
Now, she’s excited about raising the profile of Bartender 608. She’s got a new bartending tent, complete with blue and white banners emblazoned with “Bartender 608 Intoxicologists & Cocktail Caterers,” a big improvement over bartending for hours in the sun.
She’s hoping to soon be able to set up that tent at festivals and street fairs around Dane County, selling alcohol-free mocktails made from the same homemade mixes she uses to make signature cocktails like Blackberry Smash, Refresh Thyme and Blue Coco Colada. Those mocktails sold out during the Black Restaurant Week Food Tasting Jamboree earlier this month. And in fall, she plans to start selling the mixes by the pint, quart or gallon on her website, too, so that customers planning for more low-key fun can mix their own drinks, no bartender needed.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.