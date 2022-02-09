Mom’s Bar opening in former Karaoke Kid on University Avenue

Andrew Greenwood, who's opening Mom’s Bar on University Avenue in the old Karaoke Kid, has never owned a bar, but has spent a lot of time in them playing music.

If he had to guess, he said, he's been in 10 bands, most recently and notably Cowboy Winter fronted by Kevin Willmott II of Don't Mess with Cupid, the popular local Otis Redding tribute band.

Greenwood, 40, said he's hoping to have his 50-person capacity bar, 614 University Ave., open by Saturday and is just nailing down the final permits and details.

He'll continue to offer karaoke, as Akira "Aki" Ishikawa, the previous owner, did for 27 years. He said he'll run karaoke three or four nights a week as a main feature, with happy hour karaoke every day from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On weekends, karaoke will go until the bar closes at midnight. Greenwood said next year he plans to get permission from the city to stay open later.

He's trying to get a conditional use entertainment license to eventually have DJs, open mic comedy, live jazz and local musical groups, he said.

"We're really looking to have a wide variety of things to offer to the community," Greenwood said. "I think most people are excited about the karaoke aspect. So, we're going to be leaning into that pretty strong and always have that in our back pocket as a primary function."

Greenwood said he's working on music licensing, but already has the karaoke equipment and necessary software packages.

He has his liquor license, his primary entertainment license, and good relationships with local distributors and his landlord, he said. The bar won't serve food.

Greenwood has a day job doing software development, "so if our opening date slides a little bit, it won't sink us," he said.

For the past six years, Greenwood has worked for Middleton-based video game developer Raven Software.

Greenwood got into video game development after graduating from Madison Area Technical College 11 years ago. He had his own software company at first, then worked for the local educational software company Filament Games.

"I'm a lifelong Madisonian, a big fan of this town. I've been here since I was 17," Greenwood said. "I used to play music at O'Cayz Corral when I was in high school and I just love this place. I love the town."

Greenwood was born in Beaver Dam, then his family moved to the country, between Spring Green and Dodgeville, and finally to Spring Green, where he went to high school. "When I was 17, I got some scholarships to the UW and I've lived here ever since."

He said he wasn't disciplined enough to take school seriously at 17, so he played music and worked in sub shops, smoothie shops and ice cream shops. He was working at the Willy Street Co-op when he decided to transfer some of his UW credits and finish his two-year MATC degree.

Greenwood said although he's never worked in a bar, when he was young, he was a bartender at American Players Theatre during intermission.

As a musician, he said he prefers smaller to medium venues, karaoke places, "where a human-sized group of people can get together and be creative and expressive."

When he and Willmott started Cowboy Winter, Willmott was on drums and then on bass, and Greenwood was lead singer, songwriter and guitar player. But right away, they realized Willmott needed to be out front because of his talents.

"I've been in bands my whole life. I don't care what I do," Greenwood said. "I'll play keyboards, I'll play guitar, bass, drums, sing, carry the equipment and then watch the band. I just love music."

He said they've talked about a reunion show, but it's been difficult because of COVID. "Both of us became dads and we both moved into careers. I don't think Cowboy Winter is dissolved, but we don't have a gig set yet."

Greenwood said he used to go to the Karaoke Kid all the time and after it closed for a year and a half, he looked into taking it over.

He said he's eager to "be part of the vibrant culture that I think we're all going to want after this pandemic that's going through its final stages here."

Greenwood said he didn't want to call it "Andrew's" because he doesn't feel like it's his. Instead, it's his way of trying to be of service.

"Music and social stuff seem to be something most people are missing out on right now," he said. "And I was missing out on it."

He said when the name came to him, he looked it up and no one else had it in Wisconsin.

It's a popular bar name in other states, he said, "and evokes a nostalgic, comfortable feel. And that's what we want."

