Jade Monkey's move will provide 'fresh new start'

Sullivan, who also owns Hawk's Bar & Grill on State Street, Star Bar on East Washington Avenue, and Atomic Koi in Fitchburg, said he's been jealous of places like Lucille on King Street with its big, round booths that can seat up to eight people.

He's found two similar booths that are in good shape, just in need of some upholstery work, and he intends to incorporate them into the new space. He also plans to bring over the booths from the current Jade Monkey, and keep the other bar elements, like pool, shuttle puck and darts.

Because the new location has a spare room, he's considering using it for some "old school" video games.

Sullivan plans to build a new, more efficient bar that will have more tap space, so he can go from eight taps to 10. He'd also like to get a new exterior sign made by Dan Yoder's Sign Art Studio in Mount Horeb, which is responsible for the Orpheum Theater's sign among other prominent projects.

In the current Jade Monkey, 109 Cottage Grove Road, the lounge isn't visible from the bar, so the bartender can't see what's going on there. In the new location, 217 Cottage Grove Road, the lounge will also be separate, but it will be visible to the bartender.