Daily Diversion: 10 UW-Madison student bars you'll never drink at again, in photos

Between important news updates about COVID-19, and the side effects of extreme cabin fever, some of us at the State Journal thought you might welcome a respite in your day. In that spirit, we bring you the "Daily Diversion," which aims to provide some relief from bigger concerns.
Today, we're looking back at some of the local bars that used to be packed by legions of UW-Madison students. While these local watering holes have since closed down, they certainly made their mark.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!