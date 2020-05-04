You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Daily Diversion: 10 UW-Madison student bars you'll never drink at again, in photos
alert top story

Daily Diversion: 10 UW-Madison student bars you'll never drink at again, in photos

Between important news updates about COVID-19, and the side effects of extreme cabin fever, some of us at the State Journal thought you might welcome a respite in your day. In that spirit, we bring you the "Daily Diversion," which aims to provide some relief from bigger concerns.

Today, we're looking back at some of the local bars that used to be packed by legions of UW-Madison students. While these local watering holes have since closed down, they certainly made their mark.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics