Musician Hanah Jon Taylor’s jazz club, Cafe CODA, is set to open in its new home on Williamson Street Sept. 8.
Cafe CODA is opening in the former PaintBar Madison location at 1224 Williamson St., across from the Willy Street Co-op. It's the final stop on a roller coaster of leases and near leases for Taylor.
"Nothing is permanent," Taylor said about his new location. "That's why we've made our efforts in a way that if anything happens at this point, we're prepared to go elsewhere, frankly.'
Cafe CODA is such a good concept, he said, that wherever it goes, it will have a built-in audience and a following," he said.
"That's not to say that I'm not really, really excited about the place we're in now because it offers us an opportunity to be independent and self reliant, in our programming as well as in our business," Taylor said. "As I own the liquor license."
Live musical performances will be scheduled Wednesdays through Saturdays with weekend ticketed events featuring regional, national and international acts.
A grand opening will start at noon with a community drum circle, followed by an afternoon open house. Jazz pianist and bandleader Alexis Lombre and her ensemble plays that night.
Lombre's mission is to keep the "soul in music alive," according to her website. She released her debut album, "Southside Sounds," last year. A collection of original compositions, it's described as a soulful reflection on her upbringing on Chicago’s South Side. She celebrated its release at Chicago’s legendary Jazz Showcase.
Café CODA is dedicated to being "a true listening space dedicated to the presentation of traditional, contemporary, and creative music."
Taylor, a jazz saxophonist and music educator, had been exploring locations for his jazz club for years, first opening Cafe CODA in early 2017 as part of the Fountain on State Street. That location was always considered temporary because the building is set for redevelopment.
He had also explored moving the jazz club into Metropolitan Place and then into the former Bellini Italian Restaurant location, 401 E. Washington Ave., briefly home to Hail Mary Sports Grill.
But when the PaintBar location became available next to another location Taylor had looked to occupy, he jumped at the chance.
Cafe CODA aims to be a community hub, also presenting workshops and master classes.
"A lot of times what will be presented in a jazz club will be contingent upon what sells at the bar or what the public thinks about what should be jazz," Taylor said. "With this opportunity we hope to offer a unique menu of beers, wines and spirits that may be unique to the area."