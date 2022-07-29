Cardinal Bar revival: 5 partners bringing back dance club and community hub

Five partners are planning to reopen the Cardinal Bar and reestablish it as a community hub and dance club featuring Latin jazz music and electronica.

"It was just a great place to meet people," said Andy Hansen, 36, who is teaming up for the project with Allison Lenz; her brother, Dustin Lenz; Anthony Rineer, co-owner of Teddywedgers, the State Street takeout restaurant; and his partner, Carrie Tobias, a Dane County sheriff's deputy.

Hansen said when he moved to Madison, the Cardinal Bar, 418 E Wilson St., was a favorite, formative destination.

"I got to play a lot of music there, between DJing and playing in bands, and got to meet a lot of people," said Hansen, who plays bass, trumpet and piano. "I was introduced to a lot of different cultures and all that. It was just a big community hangout."

He said he and his partners felt a void after the bar closed in 2017 after 42 years, and they want to recreate that same experience. "We all really missed it."

In early 2017, Ricardo Gonzalez, the longtime former Cardinal owner, was 70 and ready to retire. He handed off the bar to Mike Eitel for Nomad World Pub. Eitel opened the original soccer-themed bar in 1995 in Milwaukee.

Two years later, Eitel moved his Madison bar to the former Brickhouse BBQ spot on West Gorham Street and added food. It closed in 2020.

The new Cardinal Bar could open as soon as October if they get all the necessary city approvals, Hansen said, adding that there's some plastering, tiling and refinishing to do. "We have our work cut out for us."

Hansen said they're still figuring out if they'll offer food because the kitchen is small, "but there probably will be something at some point."

They're also still unsure how many nights a week they'll have live music or DJs, said Hansen, who managed a bar in Whitewater for two years. He did a lot of bartending there and has also worked in Madison bars, including with jazz saxophonist and club owner, Hanah Jon Taylor, at Cafe CODA and at the former Fountain.

Allison Lenz, 36, said she calls Gonzalez "mi padrino," which is "my godfather" in Spanish. She said Gonzalez was a big influence on her and Carlos Guzman, her partner, and the Cardinal Bar was their first client when they started Mod Media Productions, a creative ad agency, nine years ago.

Jazz is what brought her to the bar, particularly its Ben Sidran nights, featuring the internationally known Madison musician, who she said will perform at the new Cardinal Bar. She expects Sidran and Tony Castaneda, who leads a Latin jazz sextet, to do "residencies" there.

"Tony was just this huge staple on the Latin music scene. He played the first Latin show at the old Fresh Start building in 1974, right about the same time that the original Cardinal Bar started," Lenz said. "There's just so much history that we want to pay homage to, and that's really No. 1 for us."

That the bar was a place for neighborhood and political meetings and that it hosted the city's poet laureate was what inspired her to take on the project when Rineer approached her about it a year ago, Lenz said.

"What attracted me was the community of the space, a place where people could be free, a place where people could have conversations," she said. "And Ricardo was really, really good at that. And he held a lot of community events there."

Lenz said Rineer and Tobias were fans of the bar's fetish nights, leather and lace nights, and electronic dance music nights. "So, everybody has this really early connection with the Cardinal Bar and with Ricardo himself. And we all came together with the intention to really revive it."

Tobias is also a talented interior decorator who will be bringing in LGBTQ events, including drag brunches, Lenz said.

They'll be renting the space from Cardinal Associates, which owns the building, she said.

Lenz said they've worked with Gonzalez over the past year to define the new bar's identity. "We want to do a lot of the same things with Ricardo's blessing, and we want to make it our own as well. We want to be quality. We want it to be open and inviting, but a little classy."

She said they won't have any TVs, except for possibly one in the dance floor room as Gonzalez did, and will instead push for people to have healthy conversations and make it the "cultural hub it was for 42 years."

Her brother, Dustin, is a pilot who used to DJ at the Cardinal and went on to do big things in the DJ world, she said, including two tours of Europe with a group called Carver and Clock. "He got his beginnings at the Cardinal Bar."

Dustin will be handling the bar's operations, while she'll be booking the bands. Lenz said that as the former marketing director for Madison Music Foundry and manager at Heid Music store, she has a lot of connections in Madison's music community. She also plays cello in a local group called The Sessions and serves on the board for the Madison Area Music Association, a nonprofit that provides instruments to young people and holds the Madison Area Music Awards (MAMAs).

Lenz calls the Cardinal Bar part of what defines Madison. She said Gonzalez didn't name it, but that it was the Cardinal Bar when it opened in the Cardinal Hotel in the early 1900s. "People came right off the train that's right across the street in the First Settlement District and would just go straight to the Cardinal."

She said that the bar in the space was built in 1912.

"We can't touch it. It's a historical building," she said, noting that she and her partners are merely restoring it. "That's exactly what we're trying to do with the theme of the Cardinal Bar as well. We're just restoring it... Kind of like 3.0, if you will."