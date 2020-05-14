Bar and restaurant owners outside Dane County deal with uncertainty after court decision

'One shot'

A smooth reopening is key for restaurants, Hillmer said.

"The one fear that they have is that they really have one shot to get this right," Hillmer said of restaurants choosing to reopen. If there's an outbreak in their areas and they have to close again, reopening a second time could be impossible, she said.

A spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A, which has locations in Waukesha County, where officials don't plan to issue a local "safer at home" order, said the chain's restaurants are remaining closed, except for delivery, pickup and drive-thru services.

A spokesman for Prairie du Sac-based Culver's said the company has advised franchisees "not to re-open their dining areas until they feel they are ready to do so," and then only in accordance with recommendations from the company and health officials.

Jason Westhoff, president of Menomonee Falls-based Cousins Subs, said he would have liked to see the Supreme Court stay its order for six days so Evers and the Republican-run state Legislature could come up with guidelines for how to open restaurants.

“We don’t have any guidance at all about anything at this point, ” Westhoff said.