'Baking Without' adapts allergen-free cakes, muffins and more

Heidi Rozeske wanted to make one tasty baked thing that everyone in her family could eat.
Rozeske, a west side realtor and dedicated baker, is a thoughtful host. Her mom can’t have nightshades, which includes the potato starch in baking powder. Her mother-in-law eliminated dairy. Rozeske herself prefers not to eat gluten, and her oldest son needs a lot of protein before he does anything new.
Pre-COVID when gatherings were more commonplace, Rozeske would scramble to meet everyone’s culinary constraints.
“There was a birthday party, my son’s birthday, where I made a special cake for one child and then we had the birthday cake I had purchased,” Rozeske said. But the kids were small, and the little boy with the allergy didn’t understand why he was being singled out.
“He felt so sad,” she said. “And I had made the effort — I was like, ‘I made you your own cake!’ But he wanted to be included in what everyone else was having. I felt bad.”
Rozeske’s new book, “Baking Without,” is designed for busy parents who making their way through a similar culinary maze. Spanning a slender 60 pages with wideset color photographs by the Cap Times’ own Ruthie Hauge, “Baking Without” is billed as “a beginner’s guide” to cutting out “gluten, dairy, soy, corn, yeast, nightshades, gums, refined sugars and more.”
“The idea of eliminating everything came from trying to do a recipe that would work for everybody in the room,” Rozeske said. “I was like, ‘Let’s just start over, clear over everything that people can’t have and then we’re good.’”
Mama muffins
The journey for Rozeske to turn her allergen-friendly baking hobby into a self-published book ($28.95 at bakingwithout.com) began with Mama Muffins.
To make them, start with an immersion blender and Rozekse’s gluten-free baking blend, which she recommends making in large batches. The base of the blend is almond flour, subtly nutty with a boost of protein. Rozeske then incorporates flours made of arrowroot, buckwheat, millet, oats and rice.
A “no nut” mix starts with sorghum flour and incorporates cassava, a root vegetable native to South America. To get around the potato starch problem, she uses cream of tartar and arrowroot starch as well as baking soda.
“The recipes require expensive flours,” Rozeske notes in the introduction. She sources flours from the bulk aisle of the grocery and online, recommending that readers “look for the best prices.”
Mama Muffins have a few tricks up their sleeve, including the use of psyllium husk to keep them moist, dried orange peel, cinnamon, nutmeg and bananas. On top, Rozeske sprinkles maple sugar.
“There’s not that much maple syrup, but it’s on the top so it hits your taste buds first,” Rozeske said. “It’s not a cupcake but it tastes sweet.”
There are chocolate chip zucchini muffins made with cardamom and coconut milk, chewy nutty cookies with applesauce in the dough, and pancakes with apple cider in the batter.
Rozeske has two kids, 6-year-old Theodore and Dominick, who’s almost 9. Theodore named the family favorite “pie bread,” because as it came out of the cast iron skillet it looked like slices of pie.
Pie bread is the family’s “fuel,” Rozeske said, a word she uses frequently when describing her baking. “I can take that and give it to the boys, and the crumbs don’t fall on the floor of the car. That’s the one I’m most proud of, as far as what it’s done for my boys. They love it.”
It’s portable, too. “When I go on a vacation I make pie bread kits and scone kits and all I have to do is the liquid portion.”
Testing pattern
“Baking Without” encompasses crackers and pizza crust, a Champagne spice cake and sugar cut-out cookies. The most difficult bakes to nail down were baguettes, a historically challenging loaf to perfect even for gluten-friendly bakers, and biscuits. As she recalled the testing process, Rozeske cursed under her breath.
“The biscuits were insane, they kept eluding me,” she said. “The day we were doing the actual photo shoot, they were like, ‘We’re going to need those biscuits.’ That was the day they came together.”
“Baking Without” is available for delivery or pickup directly from Rozeske (west side), Hauge (McFarland) and food stylist Annie Kubena (east side), who was also the book’s art director and designer. Direct sales allows Rozeske to recoup more of the production costs.
If the book does well, she’s considering a sequel. She has a good recipe for doughnuts, a “pear ski” cake she makes for the boys when they’re at the family cabin, and a streamlined technique for candied vegetables that includes vomFASS fig vinegar and rosemary salt.
Rozeske wants to help parents feed their children better, the way she’s tried to with her own kiddos. She wants to be encouraging, concluding her cookbook with a section called “There Are No Failures.”
“If it can help families find more regulation for kids, shifting how they eat, taking away some sugars, that would be great,” Rozeske said. “We’re going into another winter of this (pandemic). Find something that makes you feel good to make and offer.”
For example?
“The pie bread is something people ask for all the time, knowing how good it works for their fuel,” she said. “And it tastes good!”
