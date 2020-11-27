'Baking Without' adapts allergen-free cakes, muffins and more

“The recipes require expensive flours,” Rozeske notes in the introduction. She sources flours from the bulk aisle of the grocery and online, recommending that readers “look for the best prices.”

Mama Muffins have a few tricks up their sleeve, including the use of psyllium husk to keep them moist, dried orange peel, cinnamon, nutmeg and bananas. On top, Rozeske sprinkles maple sugar.

“There’s not that much maple syrup, but it’s on the top so it hits your taste buds first,” Rozeske said. “It’s not a cupcake but it tastes sweet.”

There are chocolate chip zucchini muffins made with cardamom and coconut milk, chewy nutty cookies with applesauce in the dough, and pancakes with apple cider in the batter.

Rozeske has two kids, 6-year-old Theodore and Dominick, who’s almost 9. Theodore named the family favorite “pie bread,” because as it came out of the cast iron skillet it looked like slices of pie.