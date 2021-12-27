Automation station: Diners take to robot server in Eau Claire

While some folks worry that such robots will eliminate food-service jobs — leading to angry social media posts in some parts of the country — Chan said he doesn’t see it that way, especially amid a tight labor market that has many restaurants displaying “help wanted” signs.

“It’s not taking away any jobs,” he said. “It’s just doing jobs that are hard to fill or nobody wants.”

The cost of leasing the model, called Servi by manufacturer Bear Robotics, is about the same as the cost of employing a human server in the Chippewa Valley, Chan said.

Chan emphasized that the robot can’t fully replace a human being because it requires a person to run it. He calls the job of the person who primarily operates the robot an expedited robotics technician — a title he hopes makes recruitment easier.

Jonny 5, which gives a whole new meaning to meals on wheels, works by using a mix of cameras, sensors and LIDAR — sometimes called 3D scanning — to navigate around the restaurant without bumping into people or tables. If a person walks in front of it, the robot will stop and go around or say “excuse me.”

Server process