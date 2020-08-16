At Sista’s Chicken & Fish, Southern classics find a following

Ask Nisa Carter how long she’s been in the business of cooking, and she laughs.
It’s a complicated question for someone who’s cooked for church functions, weddings, barbecues and the like for around 20 years. Carter is a licensed childcare provider as well as a mother of four grown children and four current foster children. Her food had a following but no established place of business.
All that changed in April, when Carter, her husband Freddie Carter and her nephew Marcus Hayes rolled out their food truck, Sista’s Chicken & Fish.
Today they can be found every Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. parked on Wingra Drive by the south Madison post office. Offering classic Southern dishes like fried fish and gumbo, Sista’s Chicken & Fish has found success despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Food cart dreams
The Carters come by their love of cooking generationally. Freddie’s father was a head chef at Arizona State University. Nisa comes from a long line of Mississippi folks who passed their recipes on to her father, the baby of his family.
Hayes shared their passion. The three would pass the time watching cooking shows and YouTube channels, learning how to put new spins on favorite dishes.
“That’s fun for us, like watching the football game — we’d sit and watch the food channel,” Nisa said. “Once we was just sitting in the basement and we just kept saying, ‘We need to get this food out there. Everyone keeps asking for it.’”
The dream was to own a food cart, “so we just kind of put our nickels together and found a food trailer in Texas,” Nisa said. The men made the trip, driving back with a trailer that would need a lot of work.
“It was a piece of garbage, but it was our garbage,” Nisa said.
Together they renovated it, putting in stainless steel throughout the kitchen.
“We put a lot of hard work, sweat and blood into it,” Nisa said, which beat taking out a loan to have someone else do it. “You feel a lot better about things once you've done everything to it and it’s yours.”
Honor thy mother
Just as the Carters were preparing to debut their new business, two more challenges nearly derailed their plans. Nisa’s mother, an inspiration for the endeavor, passed away, and her aunt followed soon after.
But Nisa found a way to make the two women part of the business all the same: She named the business “Sista’s” for her mother, Julia Anderson, and her aunts Bertha Norman and Lavern Rollins. A friend drew the company logo from a photo of the three sisters.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic came to Wisconsin just as the Carters were finalizing their business paperwork.
“We were all excited, and then everything started to shut down,” Nisa recalled.
They realized that, with dine-in off the menu and indoor spaces a no-go, a food truck might be just the right kind of business for a pandemic.
“We just one day stopped feeling hopeless and pulled up our britches, laced up our shoes and said, ‘The only thing that can happen is it can’t work, but at least we’ve gotta give it a try.’”
Pandemic success
Today, the truck draws mask-wearing customers from across the city, who wait eagerly in their cars as fry oil fills the air. On the lawn beside the truck sits a table of hand sanitizer, disposable masks, hand soap and a big jug of water.
The menu features fried favorites: chicken wings in multiples of two ($8.79 for four pieces), catfish ($9.89 for four pieces) and perch ($8.29 for four pieces). The combo ($12.79) offers chicken and catfish. The trick, Nisa said, is to get a nice crunch and a good bite while keeping the inside moist, and seasoning well.
“A lot of places are kind of afraid to season the food. I’m not. I want your taste buds to explode just like mine do,” Nisa said.
Another favorite is the jerk chicken ($11.89 for four pieces). Hush puppies, bite-sized fried corn dough balls, are a worthy side.
And while not the headliner at this show, the gumbo stands as a meal in itself, with generous portions of sausage, chunks of chicken. Nisa prefers a light roux so as not to overpower the gumbo, which includes tender celery, onions and okra.
On a recent Friday afternoon, Lisa Sykes made her second visit in as many weeks.
“The food is delicious,” Sykes said, noting that she’d told the owners that the fish was so good, she’d be back each week.
“It’s been working out marvelous,” said Nisa. She gets calls from folks on the east or north side, just checking they’ll be able to catch Sista’s before they stop serving for the evening.
The adventure that started with that rundown Texas trailer is going so well, in fact, that the Sista’s crew is discussing researching new places to park, expanding out of their south Madison home base.
“I’m really proud of us,” Nisa said. “This has been our long term goal. You know, pretty much our 401k and our retirement plan.”
