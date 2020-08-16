At Sista’s Chicken & Fish, Southern classics find a following

Honor thy mother

Just as the Carters were preparing to debut their new business, two more challenges nearly derailed their plans. Nisa’s mother, an inspiration for the endeavor, passed away, and her aunt followed soon after.

But Nisa found a way to make the two women part of the business all the same: She named the business “Sista’s” for her mother, Julia Anderson, and her aunts Bertha Norman and Lavern Rollins. A friend drew the company logo from a photo of the three sisters.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic came to Wisconsin just as the Carters were finalizing their business paperwork.

“We were all excited, and then everything started to shut down,” Nisa recalled.

They realized that, with dine-in off the menu and indoor spaces a no-go, a food truck might be just the right kind of business for a pandemic.

“We just one day stopped feeling hopeless and pulled up our britches, laced up our shoes and said, ‘The only thing that can happen is it can’t work, but at least we’ve gotta give it a try.’”

Pandemic success