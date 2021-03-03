As dining rooms reopen, restaurants rewrite the message to boost customer confidence

Accommodation and food services businesses were the fifth largest recipient of PPP funds, Ruhl said, about 10% of the total given out. But PPP was flawed. With caps on indoor dining capacity, PPP didn’t help restaurants like it did some other industries.

“One of the problems with PPP is it’s a loan,” Ruhl said. “Restaurants are going to come out of this with significantly worsened balance sheets.”

From Stulman’s perspective, local, state and national government “utterly failed” independent restaurants at every turn. In March 2020, Stulman’s New York City-based Happy Cooking Hospitality had nine restaurants and some 300 employees. At first, the pandemic closed them all.

Three of those restaurants have reopened, and one hopes to reopen soon. Five have permanently closed. The past year has been a series of “legal, financial and concept adjustments,” Stulman said.

“In our industry, we don’t have the kind of jobs we can do from home,” Stulman said. “We immediately made up a massive portion of unemployment. You can’t work remotely and be a bartender, a dishwasher or prep cook.”