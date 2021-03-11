As capacity limits ease, restaurants, bars and theaters prepare

Maduro, a downtown bar, has been able to serve people on its patio a few days a week, weather-depending. No customer has been inside for months. The bar at 117 E. Main St. reopened inside on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m going to be there at 4 to have a drink in the space and sit down,” said Brian Haltinner, who owns the bar with Vanessa Shipley. “We’ve had a great response from core customers, curious about how we’re going to reopen and when. We have fielded comments and questions from customers who want to be back.”

Maduro took the time to paint, deep clean and reorganize slightly. Where there were 15 bar stools, there are now three pairs of two, spaced out. Maduro’s total capacity at 50% is 12 to 15 people.

Haltinner said sweeping county-wide rules about bar versus restaurant capacity have been frustrating.

“We felt all along, as much as any serious restaurant, we can maintain the distance and cleanliness needed for 25%,” Haltinner said. “At a restaurant, to get a table in the door and serve someone, you need a staff of six. We can have one person.”

Growing the guest list