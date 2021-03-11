As capacity limits ease, restaurants, bars and theaters prepare

Mickies Dairy Bar’s regulars are standing by.
At 7 a.m. on Thursday, manager Shea Thongnuam will open the doors to Mickies’ dining room for the first time in nearly a year. The reopening feels stressful and exciting, but after many false starts, “this one feels 100% real.”
“I just had one of our regulars call,” said Thongnuam, who manages the restaurant his parents, Janet and Payow, own at 1511 Monroe St. “I haven’t heard her or seen her in over a year, and I recognized her by her voice. She orders blueberry pancakes. She was calling to see if we’re doing takeout only, if we’re doing OK.”
Emergency Order #14 from Public Health Madison & Dane County went into effect on Wednesday. The latest order boosts restaurant capacity indoors from 25% to 50%, and allows bars to open at 25% of capacity. Employees are not included in capacity limits. Outdoor seating remains unchanged.
The change is a big deal for Mickies. The diner has been doing to-go food, but breakfast takeout is tricky (ever had cold scrambled eggs?). People who go out for breakfast often like to linger, ideally in a temperature controlled space, with the newspaper and a coffee.
In preparation for reopening, Mickies installed a filtration system, removed shared condiments from tables and trained staff on sanitation practices. Half capacity will realistically look like 30 to 40 diners, Thongnuam said.
At the start, they’ll be open Thursday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For the first time, Mickies will also offer “onsite” reservations. If diners come by and the restaurant’s full, Thongnuam will take a number and call when a table opens up.
“We get numerous calls every day,” Thongnuam said. “A lot of people are going to be coming in. I think they’ve been ready to come in for a long time.”
Restaurants are ready (but some diners aren’t)
The Capital Times recently ran an informal poll. We asked: Do you feel safe dining inside a restaurant? Among 375 responses, 60% said no.
“Not until a majority of the USA population is fully vaccinated,” one commenter wrote. (Data from the county reports that 21% of Dane County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.)
35% of respondents said yes, they were comfortable dining out (“I feel very safe … and love supporting these local businesses”) and a handful were on the fence.
“I think it’s safe if there’s almost no one in there, or if they’re practicing proper precautions and social distancing,” wrote one commenter.
Maduro, a downtown bar, has been able to serve people on its patio a few days a week, weather-depending. No customer has been inside for months. The bar at 117 E. Main St. reopened inside on Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m going to be there at 4 to have a drink in the space and sit down,” said Brian Haltinner, who owns the bar with Vanessa Shipley. “We’ve had a great response from core customers, curious about how we’re going to reopen and when. We have fielded comments and questions from customers who want to be back.”
Maduro took the time to paint, deep clean and reorganize slightly. Where there were 15 bar stools, there are now three pairs of two, spaced out. Maduro’s total capacity at 50% is 12 to 15 people.
Haltinner said sweeping county-wide rules about bar versus restaurant capacity have been frustrating.
“We felt all along, as much as any serious restaurant, we can maintain the distance and cleanliness needed for 25%,” Haltinner said. “At a restaurant, to get a table in the door and serve someone, you need a staff of six. We can have one person.”
Growing the guest list
In addition to changes for restaurants and bars, the current health order allows gatherings indoors for up to 150 people (again, not including employees). That’s if food and drink is provided, or 350 if not. The space has to be big enough to allow for physical distancing.
At Monona Terrace, where more than 130 events are on the books for this year, that means increased options for banquets, conventions, weddings and more, said Terrace spokesperson Kristen Durst. A fraternity initiation ceremony scheduled for late April could adjust its plans based on the new rules. An upcoming dance competition will now be able to have an in-person audience.
Durst wrote in an email that Monona Terrace has “refined our practices and re-envisioned all of our events with the pandemic in mind.” The venue will cap the number of people at each event based on the size of the rental space, in order to allow required physical distancing between guests.
“You’ll see safety measures in place throughout Monona Terrace, but there are also important things you can’t see,” Durst wrote, “like our enhanced cleaning measures, filtration system and maximized air exchange.”
Couples who have scaled down or postponed their 2021 weddings can now add to their guest lists. The first wedding at Monona Terrace in 2021 is scheduled for May 1.
The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on those who make a living bringing large groups of people together. The Terrace, which is operated by the City of Madison, brought in nearly $3 million less in 2020 than anticipated. But the facility received a Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grant from the state Department of Administration that Durst called “especially helpful.”
“By using our financial reserves along with careful budgeting and cuts, we actually came very close to balancing our budget in 2020,” Durst said. The city determined that the facility did not require additional funds but will continue to review its financial condition this year.
Many events in 2021 remain in flux. It’s still too early to know which larger events might go forward, or how they might look as public health orders evolve.
“Some event planners are taking a ‘wait and see’ approach,” Durst said, adding that many “seem pretty hopeful that we’re turning an important corner in this pandemic.”
Dinner at the show
Movie theaters are also responding to increased capacity limits. Marcus Palace and Marcus Point Cinemas plan to operate theaters at 50% capacity per screen beginning on Friday. (The theaters are currently only open on weekends and for “$5 movie” Tuesdays).
The last public health order, in effect since Feb. 10, allowed 25% capacity, which is also when the theaters began offering a full restaurant menu including burgers and chicken sandwiches as well as popcorn, candy and other movie snacks.
Marcus Theatres recently reopened its Take 5 Lounge areas to serve alcoholic drinks for limited hours.
Rolando Rodriguez, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres, said the theaters have seen a steady increase in customers returning as capacity has increased. Family films like Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” and the rebooted “Tom & Jerry” are doing particularly well.
“We are starting to see increased consumer confidence,” Rodriguez said in an email. “We feel as if that’s a result of communities and our industry/company following the safety guidelines provided by the health and governmental officials and the expansion of vaccinations.”
A recent article in the Hollywood Reporter noted that Marcus Corporation, the country’s fourth-largest theater chain, may be better positioned to weather the pandemic than competitors like AMC and Cinemark because of its approach to real estate. While those chains often rent their space (such as in shopping malls), Marcus owns the land at a majority of its locations. That means it hasn’t had to deal with onerous rent payments while being closed or at reduced capacity in the last year.
Among other theaters, Star Cinema in Fitchburg closed permanently in July. Both FLIX Brewhouse Madison in East Towne Mall and Market Square Theatre have been closed and have not indicated if or when they might reopen.
For those not ready to venture out, Thongnuam at Mickies understands.
“I want people to feel safe when they come in here,” he said. “I want our staff to feel safe. I think the plan we’re in the process of implementing is the right plan. Sure, there will be tweaks and we’re open to suggestions, but if they’re not ready I would still love their support via takeout.
“Mom and Pop shops have had it real hard. We’re grateful we’ve made it through, but there’s still a ways to go.”