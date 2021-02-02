Announcing Cooking with the Cap Times, a new video event series

We’re excited to announce a new video event series, Cooking with the Cap Times, hosted by our food editor, Lindsay Christians.
Each month, Christians will host a one-hour Zoom discussion with a Madison-area chef that will include a live cooking demonstration. The first will be on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. with Evan Dannells, the chef and co-owner of French-inspired Cadre on the city’s near west side.
Dannells is a classically trained chef who has worked at L'Etoile, Merchant and Lucille. During the coronavirus pandemic, he and his staff have been experimenting with cuisines from all over the world — taco nights, Russian feasts, celebrations of Turkish street food and comfort cuisine of the northern Midwest.
This event is free and open to the public on Zoom. To see it, register here. Those who do will get the recipe for the dish Dannells will make in advance so they can cook along if they choose.
Registrants will also be subscribed to our weekly Madison Life email newsletter, but can unsubscribe at any time.
Other chefs who plan to take part in Cooking with the Cap Times in the coming months include Lauren Montelbano, chef and owner of The Vibrant Veg, and Olivia Tierney, cook and baker at The Heights and Harvest.
"I wanted to start the series because we're all cooking from home a lot more, and because restaurants have been through an unprecedented year of struggle with COVID-19 dining restrictions," Christians said. "I follow so many talented, hard working, creative cooks in this city, and I'm constantly inspired by them. If there's a way we can give them a signal boost and serve readers' interest in expanding their own culinary skills, this seems like a win-win."
We’re excited about this new project and hope to see you at one of these events soon!