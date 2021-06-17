Ambitious new supper club, The Harvey House, set to open in July

The Harvey House, an ambitious contemporary supper club in the Milwaukee Road Depot on West Washington Avenue, has begun to offer little glimpses of what’s in store when it opens in mid- to late July.
No photos yet — but with a project this big, perhaps the hesitation is understandable. The restaurant, first announced in 2018, still feels extremely personal to owners Joe Papach, who is also the head chef, and Shaina Robbins Papach.
The pandemic has been stressful, and the buildout was complicated. And three months ago, they had another baby. Francis is a new little sister for Max, 3 ½, and Charlie, 2.
“We want our kids to grow up in this restaurant, but they’re all under 4 years sold, so nobody’s line cooking right now,” Shaina said with a laugh.
As construction winds down and hiring ramps up, The Harvey House has been opening the doors slowly — to the Cap Times, to Madison Magazine, and to national media.
“This is our dream,” Shaina said, sitting at a table in the newly glass-enclosed train platform. “Joe and I have dreamed about this. We had to wait a little bit longer, but we’re just as excited as we were when we signed the lease three years ago.”
The Harvey House will have seats for about 120 diners, plus space for more once private dining in the train cars open at a later date. A glassed-in train platform is now a dining area; where there were offices upstairs is now a dining room.
There are bars on both levels, decorated with vintage chairs and subtle sound dampening elements in the ceilings. The kitchen on the main floor is open. Even the bathrooms are beautiful, with gleaming, colorful tile.
COVID-19 delays meant “we had a lot more time for planning,” Shaina said, “and working on an old building like this has taken a lot more time than we ever would have imagined that it would take. It let us take the time, I think, that it really wanted and needed.
“We were able to dig into design details that I don't think we would have been able to previously, to think about the experience we wanted people to have.”
High profile backgrounds
The Papaches have been called a Madison “culinary power couple.” Joe worked for six years for Thomas Keller’s Napa Valley restaurant The French Laundry. He overlapped for three of those years with Sean O’Hara, now Harvey House’s chef de cuisine. Shaina cooked at Chez Panisse, among other places, and the two met at Gramercy Tavern in New York City.
Both Shaina and Joe are Midwesterners — Joe is from Hammond, Indiana, and Shaina graduated from West High School in Madison. At The Harvey House, they’re taking inspiration from Midwestern supper clubs as well as their own professional backgrounds, serving “contemporary American continental cuisine.” As one example, Shaina cited a chicken cordon bleu with Roth gruyere, prosciutto and ham, served with canoe-harvested wild rice, rich chicken sauce and charred broccoli.
The menu will be structured in a standard way, with appetizers and entrees. They’ll have a relish tray, Shaina said, but the biggest supper club influence will be “generosity in every way.” The menu will change seasonally.
Kaitlin Fischer, Harvey House’s general manager, met the Papaches through a mutual friend. Early in the pandemic she moved up from Chicago, where she’d spent almost eight years opening restaurants and training management with Hogsalt, a restaurant group that includes Au Cheval, Gilt Bar, Bavette’s and Aster Hall.
Fischer went to school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She “took a leap of faith” on The Harvey House while the industry was in such a state of upheaval and change.
“There were some wild ideas — like literally every day it was, ‘Maybe we’ll open a pantry, maybe we’ll do a doughnut shop,’” Fischer said. “There was so much creativity. It was enough of a lifeline to keep believing in the dream. It’s crazy when I think about it now.”
Shaina said opening mid-pandemic with a modified or completely different concept didn’t make sense for the space. Their investors have been “nothing but supportive and patient,” while landlord Roger Charly has “not charged us a dime.”
“Having so much time to think means you overthink certain things,” Shaina said. “Of course, there were things that were extremely stressful about it. And of course, it incurred stresses in a variety of different ways. But we’ve really tried to be positive. We feel very grateful.”
Hiring for Harvey
As of mid-June, The Harvey House was hiring for cooks, dishwashers, servers, runners and backwaiters. They’re offering benefits, like health insurance, dental and vision. Tips will stay in the dining room, with front of house staff, but the kitchen staff will get event-based bonuses.
“That’s the way we’ve figured out how to keep the innate structure of back and front of house while trying to get back of house wages up,” Shaina said.
COVID-19 changed many things about restaurant culture, including how much time diners feel comfortable spending in an enclosed space with strangers. In that way, The Harvey House wants to go back to pre-pandemic dining.
“We’re trying to let people get taken away a little bit,” Shaina said. “And really dine. And give them that magic — sort of a show. Definitely invite them to linger, enjoy the people they’re with, enjoy their food.
“That’s something that always has been attractive to Joe and I about supper clubs. It seems like people, maybe eat a little more and have that extra drink and really enjoy themselves. I think it’s very timely.”
Harvey House’s opening hours will be Tuesday through Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Track their opening progress on Instagram at @harveyhouse.
