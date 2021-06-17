Ambitious new supper club, The Harvey House, set to open in July

“This is our dream,” Shaina said, sitting at a table in the newly glass-enclosed train platform. “Joe and I have dreamed about this. We had to wait a little bit longer, but we’re just as excited as we were when we signed the lease three years ago.”

The Harvey House will have seats for about 120 diners, plus space for more once private dining in the train cars open at a later date. A glassed-in train platform is now a dining area; where there were offices upstairs is now a dining room.

There are bars on both levels, decorated with vintage chairs and subtle sound dampening elements in the ceilings. The kitchen on the main floor is open. Even the bathrooms are beautiful, with gleaming, colorful tile.

COVID-19 delays meant “we had a lot more time for planning,” Shaina said, “and working on an old building like this has taken a lot more time than we ever would have imagined that it would take. It let us take the time, I think, that it really wanted and needed.

“We were able to dig into design details that I don't think we would have been able to previously, to think about the experience we wanted people to have.”

High profile backgrounds