After what 2020 taught us about cooking, just pour some brandy in your fruit

We all learned something new in 2020, whether we meant to or not.
After nearly 10 years of keeping a starter alive, I finally made a decent loaf of sourdough (it took four months, but who’s counting?). Last year, I thought I cooked all the time. This year, I saw just how fast the fridge empties when we’re not eating out at all.
I finally acknowledged that how much I enjoy takeout is inversely proportional to how much plastic comes with it. And I learned my love of cooking does have limits.
Daily cooking creates its own feedback loop. Thanksgiving was a case in point: I can roast a chicken with my eyes closed, but duck is expensive ($48 for a farm-raised bird at the farmers’ market).
Because I never cook it, when I do roast a duck, I’m not very good at it — I misjudge temperatures and cooking times; I fret over the butchery. The glorious, expensive main dish on our holiday table was so overcooked and tough, I could have cried.
For Christmas, we’re doing a takeout feast (thanks in advance, Heritage Tavern!). But in the spirit of the season, I want to offer some holiday cooking inspiration anyway, so here are a few recipes that have worked lately. Many of them are cookies. That is on purpose.
Smashed green beans with lemony sumac dressing by Sohla El-Waylly in Bon Appetit — Among the things I loved about this fresh, zippy green bean side dish was that you can and should make it ahead. I love sumac, a lightly sour spice found in za’atar, and I loved the addition of fresh pear and toasted pepitas to finish. bonappetit.com/recipe/smashed-green-beans-with-lemony-sumac-dressing
Focaccia — After a stretch of not being able to find yeast in stores, I got a little cocky. Using instant or active dry yeast to make bread felt weirdly like cheating! When I finally got some, my friend Lauren talked me into trying this quick focaccia by sending mouth-watering photos over Messenger.
I am really glad she did, because focaccia took so well to the last of my fresh rosemary and I drowned it in olive oil. It was great for breakfast and on sandwiches. Use this recipe (cupcakesfordinner.com/2018/02/08/gbbo-focaccia) if you just have yeast, or this (kingarthurbaking.com/recipes/sourdough-focaccia-recipe) if you have both starter and yeast.
Roasted and raw Brussels sprouts salad from Susan Spungen in The New York Times — I picked up Spungen’s new cookbook, “Open Kitchen,” earlier this year but I haven’t cooked out of it much yet. This recipe gives a glimpse of how masterful she is with texture and flavor. Almonds, pecorino and a sherry vinaigrette are a perfect match for the earthiness of the sprouts. cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1020553-roasted-and-raw-brussels-sprouts-salad
Triple-ginger chocolate chunk cookies by Susan Spungen in “Open Kitchen” — Do as Susan says and not as I did when baking these intensely chocolately, lightly spicy molasses cookies. I didn’t freeze the dough balls. I cooked two sheets at a time. I didn’t let the pans cool between batches. Ergo, my cookies came out flat as little pancakes. Bake along on Food52’s podcast if you want the real blow-by-blow on these: food52.com/recipes/84445-best-molasses-cookies-recipe-with-chocolate
Dorie Greenspan’s sables from “Baking” and “Dorie’s Cookies” — My sables are unbeautiful. They are knobby and misshapen and of uneven thickness. Thankfully I used fancy cultured butter and didn’t overwehrk them (as Paul Hollywood says on the British Bake-Off), so dangit, they’re delightful. I recommend searching YouTube if you are new to butter cookie baking. saveur.com/article/Recipes/Dorie-Greenspans-Sables
Sweet and salty peanut cookies from “How to Be a Domestic Goddess” by Nigella Lawson — You may have to get out the scale here if you don’t already have self-rising cake flour in the house (and who does?). Once the math is worked out, you’ll have a super light, buttery, peanut butter cookie without any actual peanut butter. Overbuy the Planters for holiday snacking! theguardian.com/food/2018/oct/31/nigella-lawson-peanut-cookies-butter-fingers-justin-gellatly-biscuits
Cranberry lemon bars by Genevieve Ko in the New York Times — I took a tip from the comments and doubled the lemon layer on these fabulous bars, which came together easily while we watched “A Muppet Christmas Carol.” (Light the lamp, not the rat!) And store them in the Minnesota fridge (garage) if you’ve got one; they do fine. cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1021641-cranberry-lemon-bars
Brandied fruit by Yewande Komolafe in the New York Times — I baked a bunch of different holiday cookies (obviously) but to date, this is the most festive thing I assembled. I’ve now got a Mason jar full of liquored up cranberries, cherries, apricots, currants and sultanas in the front of my fridge. On day six, the cocktail they made (with more brandy, naturally) was simply divine. I cannot wait to put them in scones. nytimes.com/2020/11/30/dining/brandied-fruit-recipe.html