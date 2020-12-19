After what 2020 taught us about cooking, just pour some brandy in your fruit

We all learned something new in 2020, whether we meant to or not.

After nearly 10 years of keeping a starter alive, I finally made a decent loaf of sourdough (it took four months, but who’s counting?). Last year, I thought I cooked all the time. This year, I saw just how fast the fridge empties when we’re not eating out at all.

I finally acknowledged that how much I enjoy takeout is inversely proportional to how much plastic comes with it. And I learned my love of cooking does have limits.

Daily cooking creates its own feedback loop. Thanksgiving was a case in point: I can roast a chicken with my eyes closed, but duck is expensive ($48 for a farm-raised bird at the farmers’ market).

Because I never cook it, when I do roast a duck, I’m not very good at it — I misjudge temperatures and cooking times; I fret over the butchery. The glorious, expensive main dish on our holiday table was so overcooked and tough, I could have cried.