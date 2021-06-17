‘A slap in the face’: Court orders SBA to halt aid to restaurant owners of color, women

Syovata Edari, owner of CocoVaa Chocolatier, applied for relief funds from the federal government on May 17. Within two weeks she got an answer from the Small Business Administration: she qualified, and $50,000 would appear in her bank account in three to seven business days.
Edari opened CocoVaa on East Washington Avenue in 2018. Business was good before COVID-19 forced a pivot, when she replaced seating with retail shelves and raised money for a takeout window. The upheaval, she said, has been “physically and emotionally draining, and financially devastating.”
Relief funds would help, but they haven’t come. On May 27, a Tennessee court ruled that the Small Business Administration’s racial and gender-based priority categories were unconstitutional. Edari found out this past weekend that she may never see the funds she was repeatedly promised.
“If I’d gotten this money, it would have been the biggest chunk of money my business has gotten,” Edari said. “It would have offset the loss in revenue from last year.”
Approved, but not paid
Congress created the Restaurant Revitalization Fund in March to reimburse food businesses and bars for up to $10 million in pandemic-induced revenue losses.
Congress designated the first 21 days starting May 3 as a priority window in which the Small Business Administration (SBA) would approve only applications from business owners who self-identified as women, veterans and “socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.”
That last category, the SBA explained, includes those who “have been subjected to racial or ethnic prejudice or cultural bias because of their identity” and therefore may have less access to credit and capital.
Multiple studies indicate that the pandemic has taken a disproportionate toll on businesses owned by people of color and that the Paycheck Protection Program, the first major federal effort to help businesses weather the pandemic, unfairly advantaged white business owners.
But as applications poured in — more than 372,000, requesting two and a half times the available funds — it became clear that applicants in those priority groups might be the only ones to receive funds. White business owners launched three lawsuits, and all three courts ruled in their favor.
Courts in Tennessee and Texas also issued injunctions ordering the SBA to cease distributing funds to applicants from the priority group and to continue processing non-priority applications.
In an email sent to priority applicants last weekend, the agency said that in response to the court decisions, it had halted payment to 2,965 priority applicants who had already received approval but had not yet been paid.
“SBA’s leadership is frustrated with this outcome and remains committed to doing everything we can to support disadvantaged businesses getting the help they need to recover from this historic pandemic,” read the email from the agency’s Office of Capital Access.
Industry groups estimate that there are tens of thousands of priority applications that have not yet been processed, whose aid is now stalled too.
Christine Ameigh runs Christine’s Kitchens, a food hub and incubator that, during the pandemic, became a lifeline for many hyperlocal, very small food businesses. On May 4, Ameigh sent her application for the $100,000 in relief funds she qualified for. Like Edari, she got positive news from the SBA, but the funds never came.
“We work so hard to keep going,” Ameigh said. “You work so hard, and we made no money last year, like none. So it’s just — it was exciting to be able to continue to move forward with the new project. The money was going to help keep us alive, hire a staff person. There are different things we could have achieved with that money.”
For now, the SBA has disregarded priority status and is reviewing all applications in the order that they were received. With just over $1 billion left in the fund, that means some or all of the applicants previously approved for assistance will no longer receive it unless Congress allocates additional funds.
‘A slap in the face’
Shawn Phetteplace, Wisconsin state manager for small business advocacy group Main Street Alliance, calls the decision “a slap in the face,” saying it will delay much-needed assistance to businesses across the state.
By halting aid to business owners of marginalized groups, the injunction is “codifying discrimination,” he said, pointing to the uneven effects of the pandemic and the additional challenges these business owners face. Non-white business owners have less wealth, on average, than white business owners and sometimes face outright discrimination from lenders. Business owners of color are more likely to leverage personal assets than white business owners are, he said, so they could lose their homes if they don’t receive this assistance.
“If you are a person who is African American or LGBT or a woman, you’ve historically experienced discrimination through the credit credit lending process, through programs and the way they’re designed,” Phetteplace said. The first round of the Paycheck Protection program “overwhelmingly privileged white business owners,” he added.
Edari agreed, noting the tiny fraction of businesses and buildings owned by Black entrepreneurs in Madison.
“The collateral damage of being Black, a woman, anyone historically marginalized — during a pandemic those equities are much more pronounced,” she said. “There’s definitely a compelling government interest in creating a scheme that prioritizes people that have historically been in that situation.”
In some cases, business owners of marginalized groups may have similar losses to white business owners, Phetteplace said. But “this is about making sure that they have what they need in order to thrive, because they already have so much working against them.”
Among the plaintiffs in the cases is conservative legal group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which filed suit on behalf of a white Tennessee restaurant owner. “Under the guise of pandemic relief, the American Rescue Plan Act enables the federal government to engage in illegal and unconstitutional race and sex discrimination,” said the President and General Counsel Rick Esenberg in a May press release announcing the suit. “This is ugly, pernicious, and toxic.”
Phetteplace argues that those who brought the lawsuits against preferential treatment “aren’t aware of their own privilege” or the ways current and past systems have advantaged people like them.
Replenish the funds
Already, the fund has nearly run dry, with $27.4 billion distributed as of Monday. Phetteplace isn’t surprised: It was clear from the beginning that the demand for funds would outpace the $28.6 billion allotment, he said.
His group is now calling on legislators to replenish the fund. Last week, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a proposal to add $60 billion to the fund, but it’s not yet clear when it will see a vote.
“The easiest way to fix this is to replenish the funds,” Phetteplace said. “This issue goes away if that’s the case.”
Many who got the approval and invested before the government check came through may be worse off than Edari and Ameigh.
Edari, a former criminal defense attorney, was “very skeptical” from the start. Her philosophy is “Don’t spend money you don’t have.” Ameigh said she’ll be all right, but recovery will take more time.
“It makes me so frustrated,” said Ameigh. “If you applied for it, it’s because you needed it. I understand that the United States has been printing money to get us out of this pandemic; I’m fully aware of that. But to rescind the offer you made to these people …”
She choked up, then paused to gather her thoughts.
“I definitely understand my privilege as a white woman, versus a person of color,” Ameigh said. “I was like, ‘OK, take it away from me.’ But I hear about other people who lost it and I was even more mad. It’s just disappointing.”
