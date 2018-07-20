Swing by the Dane County Fair at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the “Country Fair with City Flair!” Visit a large variety of animals in the Pavilions and Arena buildings, see daring stunt shows, enjoy nightly concerts, shop at a variety of vendors, get a thrill at the carnival, or indulge in tasty treats.
Daily admission to the fair is free for children ages 5 and under, $3/youth 6 to 11, and $8/general admission 12 and over. Get to the fair before 3 p.m. on Friday for special $3 admission for anyone over 6 years old.
More information: www.danecountyfair.com; or phone 608-224-0500.
Maxwell Street Days
Shop for great bargains on State Street and Capitol Square in Downtown Madison, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday during Maxwell Street Days. More than 60 merchants and vendors offer bargains on clothing, jewelry, gifts, artwork, sporting goods, books and more. There will be food and entertainment, too.
More information: go.madison.com/MaxwellStreetDays; or phone 608-512-1342.
Tobacco Heritage Days
Dip down to Edgerton Tobacco Heritage Days 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Events take place in Central Park, 312 N. Main St., Downtown Edgerton, and Racetrack Park, 900 Stoughton Road, Edgerton. Enjoy a variety of fun including a classic car and truck show, petting zoo, Big Wheel race, pedal tractor pull, pie-eating contest, bags/cornhole tournament, and more. Live entertainment includes music from Gas Can Alley, MadTadders, Retro Specz, and Sounds of Edgerton. Pie and ice cream, beer and other food will be available at the free, family-friendly festival. A parade starts at 11:30 a.m. Sunday from the Edgerton Care Center, 313 Stoughton Road, Edgerton.
More information: www.edgertontobaccodays.com; or phone 608-931-4833.
View and shop for original artwork at Edgerton Clay Day & Arts Fair 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Central Park in conjunction with Tobacco Heritage Days.
More information: www.artscounciledgerton.com/events/pottery-fest; or phone 608-289-6084.
Wish Harry Potter a happy birthday
Stop by for a magical time at the Harry Potter Birthday Bash 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Madison Public Library, Pinney branch, 204 Cottage Grove Road. Wear a costume and bring your owl to create your own wands, make a potion, play Quidditch, and more. Then, join other Potter fans for popcorn and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Both family-friendly events are free.
More information on both events: go.madison.com/PinneyHarryPotterBirthday; or phone 608-224-7100.
Wild Hog celebrates 40 years with barn dance
Go hog wild at Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse’s Barn Dance and Potluck 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Olin Park Pavilion, 1156 Olin-Turville Court. Wild Hog is celebrating its 40th anniversary and everyone is invited to join the festivities. Bring a dish to share at the free potluck dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Dancing starts at 7 p.m. with live music from a group composed of members of Rattletrap, Lakeview Ramblers and Stone Soup. Admission to the dance is $10/suggested donation for adults; children under 18 are free.
More information www.wildhoginthewoods.org; or phone 608-233-5687.