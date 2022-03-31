Dance Wisconsin is 'off to see the Wizard' in show with lots of Wisconsin connections

Dance Wisconsin’s original production of “The Wizard of Oz,” being staged April 9 and April 10 in the Mitby Theater at Madison Area Technical College, comes nearly 100 years after the birth of the movie’s star, Judy Garland, on June 10, 1922.

“The characters are just so entertaining and everyone’s just having a great time,” said Dance Wisconsin artistic director JoJean Retrum, 71, in her 44th season. “I’ve seen the dancers really grow into their parts. We’ve got a great staff that’s working with everyone, and the ballet’s going to be wonderful.”

The company’s choreographer, Chelsey Bradley, said she chose “The Wizard of Oz” because it has always been her favorite story. “I fell in love with the movie when I was very young. I read all the books as I got older, and I’ve just always wanted to do it.”

Bradley said she pitched it to Retrum for years and Retrum finally agreed.

She began choreographing from scratch just before the pandemic, and her sister, Ashley Christensen, started making the costumes. Christensen also teaches and choreographs at the school. “We make a good team,” Bradley said.

The 60-minute performance will have three, 20-minute acts with 10-minute intermissions between each to cater to children.

Bradley, who is eight months pregnant, has a 4-year-old named Alice, born while she was choreographing “Alice in Wonderland” for Dance Wisconsin. She also has a 2-year-old son, and the baby she’s carrying is a boy. Had he been a girl, her name would have been Dorothy.

Reese Longhini, 16, who stars as Dorothy, said she has also long been a fan of the film.

“I remember the first time I watched it with my dad when I was really little and I just thought it was so fun,” said Reese, a student at La Follette High School. “I’ve been watching it so much recently, and I don’t think I’ve ever stopped watching it consistently.”

“The Wizard of Oz,” is the third most-watched movie of all time behind “Titanic” and “E.T.,” according to the Internet Movie Database.

Reese remembers having a small role in “Alice in Wonderland” when she was about 11.

“When Ms. Chelsea choreographed ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ I got to see the older girls do the roles like Alice and the Queen of Hearts,” Reese said. “And now being able to be Dorothy in one of her ballets is really cool.”

Reese said it has been fulfilling to rehearse with others again after coming out of quarantine. “We were stuck in our homes for a long time. I’m just so thankful to be back in a studio instead of trying to navigate around my basement over Zoom.”

She said she knows a lot of children who are excited about “The Wizard of Oz,” adding, “I want to make them happy.”

Retrum, who owns the Monona Academy of Dance, with studios on Stoughton Road in Madison and in Sun Prairie, said most of the 40 dancers in “The Wizard of Oz” are enrolled in her school, but there are also dancers from five other studios.

The school teaches ballet, tap, modern dance and hip-hop. “You’ve got to be well rounded to get jobs because no dance company does just ballet anymore,” Retrum said. “They do contemporary. Even the New York City Ballet does tap. So, you’ve got to train your dancers to be able to do everything for them to be able to work.”

The school’s alumni have their footprints all over the dance world, most notably Ethan Stiefel, a choreographer and director who was a principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre in New York City from 1997 until 2012. Scores of others have ended up as professional dancers or dance teachers.

Retrum’s two children are also alums. Daughter Jorene Leonard is a dance teacher in Las Vegas, and son Joe Leonard is a golf pro at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.

Movie connections to Wisconsin

The movie has many Wisconsin connections. Among them is that Garland’s parents met and married in Superior, and the film’s world premiere was at Kenosha’s Geneva Theater on Aug. 11, 1939.

It played the Strand Theater in Oconomowoc the next day.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer executives, worried the film would bomb, screened it first in Wisconsin to see how it would play in middle America, where they thought moviegoers had more conservative tastes.

The film didn’t perform as well in its early release as executives had hoped, but 25 years later, after it was broadcast on television, it became a darling of American cinema.

Another Wisconsin film connection was Meinhardt Raabe, who died in 2010. One of the last surviving Munchkin actors in the movie, he was born in Watertown and was a UW-Madison grad.

He was also the last surviving cast member with any dialogue in the film. He played the coroner who certified the death of the Wicked Witch of the East. Raabe worked for many decades as a spokesperson for Oscar Mayer, where he traveled in the first Wienermobile and was known as “Little Oscar, World’s Smallest Chef.”

If you go What: Dance Wisconsin's "The Wizard of Oz" When: 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10 Where: Mitby Theater at Madison Area Technical College, 3550 Anderson St. Tickets: $5 to $25 Online: dancewisconsin.org

