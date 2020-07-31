CTM to stream 'A Kids Play About Racism' free this weekend

Children's Theater of Madison is streaming the premiere of “A Kids Play About Racism" free Saturday and Sunday.
CTM is one of 41 theaters across the country to co-produce and live stream the performance, which is aimed at families.
“We at CTM are committed to being an anti-racist organization," CTM artistic director Roseann Sheridan said in a press release. "An important starting point for all of us is to understand what racism is. This piece gives everyone a catalyst for conversation about that in a way that is unique to the performing arts and a way that is accessible to youth."
The online play is geared toward children 7-11, which Sheridan said are "critical ages for independent thinking and processing."
She said parents, families and friends can watch the play together, and see what questions and reactions it elicits that can be explored afterward.
"The seeds toward understanding and empathy this piece plants are ones that will be tended to well into the future,” Sheridan said.
The live stream, on the platform Broadway On Demand, is a world premiere, based on the book by Jelani Memory.
"The performance explains what racism is, how to know it when you see and experience it and ideas for what you can do about it," according to the press release.
To access the play, visit ctmtheater.org or akidsplayabout.org.
CTM, one of Overture Center's resident companies, is part of Theater for Young Audiences/USA. This project is being done in collaboration with members of that national organization who have been working to address racial justice within the theater for young audiences.
Award-winning TYA artist Khalia Davis adapted the book and directs an all-Black and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) cast and creative team.
The play is being produced by the Bay Area Children’s Theatre, Seattle Children’s Theatre, and Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.
"I jumped at the opportunity to adapt Jelani Memory's book, 'A Kids Book About Racism,' into a theatrical piece for young audiences simply because it meant we were recognizing the importance of including children in these difficult conversations," Davis said in a statement. "This show embraces the full spectrum of emotional response children may have as they navigate comprehending racism and how it may affect them."
Memory said she wrote the book for her own kids. "I never could have imagined it would have spread so far and wide to thousands of kids all over the world, or turned into a nationwide theatrical event," she said in materials provided by CTM. "I am thrilled to see what Khalia and these other amazing artists create.”
