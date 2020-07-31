CTM streams 'A Kids Play About Racism' free this weekend

Children's Theater of Madison is streaming the premiere of “A Kids Play About Racism" free Saturday and Sunday.

CTM is one of 41 theaters across the country to co-produce and live stream the performance, which is aimed at families.

“We at CTM are committed to being an anti-racist organization," CTM artistic director Roseann Sheridan said in a press release. "An important starting point for all of us is to understand what racism is. This piece gives everyone a catalyst for conversation about that in a way that is unique to the performing arts and a way that is accessible to youth."

The online play is geared toward children 7-11, which Sheridan said are "critical ages for independent thinking and processing."

She said parents, families and friends can watch the play together, and see what questions and reactions it elicits that can be explored afterward.

"The seeds towards understanding and empathy this piece plants are ones that will be tended to well into the future,” Sheridan said.

The live stream, on the platform Broadway On Demand, is a world premiere, based on the book by Jelani Memory.