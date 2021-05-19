Comedian Tom Segura coming to Madison; tickets expected to sell out quickly

Tickets go on sale Friday for an appearance by comedian Tom Segura at the Overture Center this fall, and they’re expected to sell out quickly.

The actor, writer and funnyman will bring his show “Tom Segura: I’m Coming Everywhere -- World Tour” to Overture Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

Tickets are $49 to $109 and will go on sale online at 10 a.m. May 21 at overture.org. Judging from interest, tickets are likely to go fast, an Overture official said.

Segura is best known for his Netflix specials, “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Completely Normal” (2014). He co-hosts the podcast “Your Mom’s House” with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky. Segura appeared in “Instant Family” opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, and has been seen on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura,” and more.

