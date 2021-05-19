 Skip to main content
Comedian Tom Segura coming to Madison; tickets expected to sell out quickly
Comedian Tom Segura coming to Madison; tickets expected to sell out quickly

Tom Segura

Segura

Tickets go on sale Friday for an appearance by comedian Tom Segura at the Overture Center this fall, and they’re expected to sell out quickly.

The actor, writer and funnyman will bring his show “Tom Segura: I’m Coming Everywhere -- World Tour” to Overture Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

Tickets are $49 to $109 and will go on sale online at 10 a.m. May 21 at overture.org. Judging from interest, tickets are likely to go fast, an Overture official said.

Tom Segura close-up

Tickets to see "Tom Segura: I'm Coming Everywhere -- World Tour" at Overture Center in September are expected to go fast, an Overture official said. 

Segura is best known for his Netflix specials, “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Completely Normal” (2014). He co-hosts the podcast “Your Mom’s House” with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky. Segura appeared in “Instant Family” opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, and has been seen on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura,” and more.

His “I’m Coming Everywhere -- World Tour” is intended for mature audiences and joins a lineup of touring entertainment scheduled for Overture Center this fall and winter. The arts center is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has programmed a full Broadway musical season for 2021-22 starting this fall.

Call for artists

Overture Center is looking for “Everything COVID” — art-related, that is.

The Downtown Madison arts center has issued a call for artists with something to say about the pandemic that has gripped the nation for well over a year. Selected Dane County artists will participate in Overture’s fall 2021 exhibit titled “Everything COVID.”

Paintings, sculpture, prints and other visual art are welcome, as are collaborative artworks. Overture also is looking for artists whose work aims to create social change, said exhibit coordinator Beth Racette.

Applications are due June 14, and selected artworks will be announced July 16. An informational Q&A session about the exhibit and the application process will be held via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 17.

To download an application or register for the Q&A, go to overture.org/galleries/overture-galleries/info-for-artists.

