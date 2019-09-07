Nick Offerman has been to Madison in many forms over the years.
Nick Offerman, the actor (“Parks & Recreation,” “Hearts Beat Loud”), came to the Wisconsin Film Festival in 2017 to present several of his movies.
Nick Offerman, the author, came to the University Book Store in 2015 to talk about and sign copies of his book “Gumption.” He’s written several others, his most recent being with his wife, actress Megan Mulally, modestly titled “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told."
But it’s Nick Offerman the live performer that has been here the most, bringing his one-man comedy shows through Madison. He brings his most recent show, “All Rise,” for two shows at the Orpheum Theater on Friday, Sept. 13.
These frequent trips to town have not been by accident. In a phone interview from his woodshop in Los Angeles, Offerman rhapsodizes about Madison, saying that when he was growing up in northern Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota were “sort of our heaven." He often tells the story of coming offstage after his first Madison show at Shannon Hall and being handed a 32-ounce beer and a brat.
"Madison is the pinnacle of my artistic career," he said."When Elrond and Gandalf boarded the ship to sail for the Grey Havens, that’s Madison they’re sailing for."
Offerman talked with the Cap Times about how he now embraces the “comedian” label on “All Rise,” his life as an actor and a professional woodworker, and why you almost never seem him in violent movies.
We had a recent cover story on supper clubs. Did you ever partake of a supper club while you lived in the area?
No. I’ve heard wonderful legends of them, but I missed that boat. People often ask me for eating recommendations in Chicago, and I tell them that when I lived in Chicago, we chose our restaurants by the cheapest burrito. In the same way, anything with the class of a supper club was far beyond my means while I was living in the Midwest. I was trying to make sure I had enough change for a pack of Marlboro Reds every day.
Tell me about “All Rise.”
Boy, it’s a gas. I accidentally backed into this particular vocation. I’m a theater actor, and only once we got a couple of years into "Parks and Recreation” did colleges invite me to come perform my standup. Erroneously invited. This will tell you how ignorant I am and was — when they would say “standup,” I would think of Andrew “Dice” Clay and Rodney Dangerfield. So I would take it as an affront. "How dare you! I’ve done seven Shakespeare plays, you son of a bitch!"
And then my wall of ignorance eroded enough that I learned a couple of things. I became aware of these people around me — Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, a fellow by the name of Aziz — and I said, “Oh, right. There are still standups since the ‘I don’t get no respect’ era." Then I thought, I have some things I’d like to tell 2,000 or 3,000 college kids. And it pays well. Yes, tell Ohio State that I will come do my standup.
So it’s a late career move that I said, “Oh, I guess I’m becoming a comedian.” This is my third tour and I’m really enjoying it. I really enjoyed my first two tours, but in hindsight I feel like they were a little long-winded. Because of my insecurity that I’ll never be a joke machine like Zach, I called myself a humorist, and so I didn’t need to be funny the whole time.
This is the first time where I’ve said “I’m a comedian,” and I’m going to work as hard as I can to make this show funny the whole time. All that I had to do is go through my show, and any time I came across a line that wasn’t funny, but was preaching to the choir, like “You know what guys, we should stop using plastic water bottles!” I cut it.
It’s called “All Rise” because it’s making fun of all of us. The mess that this country is in, the incredible rancor that’s being thrown back and forth. It’s a state of affairs that we literally have all chosen together. We as Americans are allegedly at the maidenhead, the forefront of civilization, and we’re all doing this together. And that cracks me up. Because nobody seems happy about it.
You play several funny songs during the show. It seems like one thing to play songs for your lovely wife, and another thing to play them for strangers.
It is, especially if you don’t have a lot of talent.
I didn’t say that.
I appreciate it. You were brought up well. But I will happily proffer up that self-review. But I really love writing funny songs, and if you make people laugh with your songs, which I’m able to do, they don’t notice your lack of musicianship. Nobody ever asks me to perform music for them because they like how it sounds. People love my songs as a comedy delivery system. And actually, my first two tours did have about the same number of songs in them.
I understand that you made the guitar and ukulele that you play in the show.
I haven’t made a guitar. I did make a ukulele. I’m almost done with a batch of a dozen ukuleles. I made a ukulele for a song I sing called “The Ukulele Song,” which is about making the ukulele that I’m playing. Which is a lot of fun. It’s like paddling a canoe I’ve made across a river.
And the purpose of the other ukulele building is to elevate my luthiery to the point that I can make my own guitar. So that is coming, probably in the next couple of years. I’ll have a song that will say something like, “How do you like this song? I made this goddamn guitar.”
Of course, there’s no excuse if you hit a note wrong on a guitar that you’ve made. You can’t blame the instrument.
A craftsperson should never blame their tools. That’s a mark of an amateur. The good thing about being clumsy as a musician is that people usually can’t tell when you’ve hit a wrong note. “Eh, that kind of sounds like the rest of it.”
Can you do much woodwork when you’re on the road or on a movie set? Or is that confined to when you’re home and have the shop?
I’m pretty compartmentalized. But if a job is long enough. When Megan went to do “Young Frankenstein” on Broadway, that was a big domestic sea change where we had to agree together to move to New York from L.A. for over a year and a half. I said, ‘You were born to do Mel Brooks.” And this was a few years before "Parks & Rec” happened, so I was just a journeyman character actor with a workshop. So what kind of douche would I have to have been to say, “No, honey, stay in LA in case I book a pilot”?
So in that case, I took a couple of bags of handtools and I found a shop space. I took advantage of being away from my furniture clients and my woodshop to build my first wooden canoe while living in New York. But generally no. I will visit shops and meet with woodworkers. I visit arborists and foresters, and I indulge my obsession without getting my hands very dirty. I’m there doing an acting job. It would be irresponsible to do anything more than be a wood tourist.
You say your life is pretty compartmentalized. Some parts of your life you’re building these things that will last a very, very long time. Other parts, like a live performance, you’re building something that is gone immediately. Does one kind of balance out the other, or feed into the other for you?
Even leaving woodworking out of it, that question exists in comparing my touring to my television and film work. I started out in live theater in Chicago, and so I’ve always really been an ardent fan of the ephemeral nature of doing a play. You are delivering a dose of medicine to an audience at one time — it could be 12 people, it could be 1,200 people. To me, it’s such a nice, sweet, romantic moment of civilization, where these people say, “Let’s all get together in this room, and you do this thing you’ve prepared, and it will heal us in some way.” I really love the magic of, “If you weren’t there, you missed it.”
But no, I don’t think about the permanence of my dining tables versus the impermanence of my comedy hijinks. Other than that I’m grateful that my strange life path allows me to provide products for people across a spectrum.
Do you feel a shared sense of mission in the different work that you do? To “heal” people, as you say, and connect them and make them feel better?
I suppose I do. I’ve been a professional actor for 25 years — gosh, 26 years now. At first, when you get to Hollywood, you’re desperate for any job you can get, so you work on the most turgid crap just so you can get your tooth fixed with union dental insurance.
But eventually, if you have the good luck to be able to choose what you work on, I’ve learned that I need the material. My wife and I don’t care about whether it’s a feature film or a TV show or a web series or whatever, we just evaluate the writing that comes our way. Ninety-nine percent of it is like, “Eh, this is not compelling me to say that I need to give three months of my life to this."
But then that 1% makes us say, “This is beautiful, this is inspiring.” It could be the stupidest comedy in the world, it could be the most gut-wrenching drama. But just in some way, we feel that it is moving the conversation forward. It’s collaborating with a group of people with a vision on the side of evolution.
Something will come my way and I’ll like a lot of it, but I don’t like the romanticizing or the glorification of violence. Or there’s touches of misogyny or homophobia. I'll say, “I just don’t want to be part of it.” Even very popular big-budget comedies, if there’s just a couple of homophobic jokes, I’ll say, “No, I don’t want to support this.” I can at least do that much.