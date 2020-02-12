Week Ahead: Marlon James, 'The Revolutionists,' Cap Times Classic Movie Chat

Thought there was nothing funny about the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror? Think again. Opening Friday at the Bartell Theatre (113 E. Mifflin St. ), Mercury Players Theatre’s “The Revolutionists” is a girl-powered comedy in which “four strong, beautiful women lose their heads,” but not in the way you think. An assassin, a queen, a playwright and a Haitian rebel are the protagonists in this play exploring “feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world.” Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students.