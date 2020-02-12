Week Ahead: Marlon James, 'The Revolutionists,' Cap Times Classic Movie Chat

THURSDAY, FEB. 13
Crazy for love
Whether you’re alone or in love, somehow an old Patsy Cline song can hit you right in the heart. Some of Madison’s best musicians, including Shawndell Marks, Frank Busch, and members of The Big Payback and Driveway Thriftdwellers, are getting together to play the songs of the country crooner, along with lovesick tunes by Dolly Parton, Hank Williams and more. “Patsy Cline Valentine” takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door)
Caribbean creativity
Author Marlon James, winner of the Man Booker prize for his 2015 novel “A Brief History of Seven Killings,” lands in Madison for a free lecture at the Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., this Thursday. The Jamaican-born James has been called a “fearless, passionate writer,” author of “Black Leopard Red Wolf,” “John Crow’s Devil” and “The Book of Night Women.” He’ll speak on writing, the Caribbean, race and gender as part of this Wisconsin Union Directorate Distinguished Lecture Series starting at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, FEB. 14-16
Love in the time of Brahms
Married musicians Pinchas Zukerman (violin) and Amanda Forsyth (cello) join the Madison Symphony Orchestra this weekend for a “Romantice Encounter” in Overture Hall. Maestro John DeMain has programmed the “Brahms Double,” a concerto for violin and cello, as the main event, starting with Berioliz’s Le Corsaire Overture and concluding with Copland’s Symphony No. 3. Performances at 201 State St. are set for Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $19-$95. Look for Matt Ambrosio’s review online this Saturday at captimes.com.
madisonsymphony.org/event/romantic-encounter | 258-4141
FRIDAY, FEB. 14
My funny Valentine
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with laughs at the “LIVE! Laugh, Love: A Valentine’s Day Extravaganza” at 8:30 p.m. Friday at BOS Meadery (849 E. Washington Ave.) The all-woman lineup features comedians Sabeen Sadiq, Stephanie Wolf, Kayla Ruth and Vickie Lynn. Tickets are $5 at the door.
FRIDAY, FEB. 14- SATURDAY FEB. 29
Laughing about a revolution
Thought there was nothing funny about the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror? Think again. Opening Friday at the Bartell Theatre (113 E. Mifflin St. ), Mercury Players Theatre’s “The Revolutionists” is a girl-powered comedy in which “four strong, beautiful women lose their heads,” but not in the way you think. An assassin, a queen, a playwright and a Haitian rebel are the protagonists in this play exploring “feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world.” Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
‘Germany has declared war on the Jones boys!’
“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” is easily the best of the “Raiders of the Lost Ark” sequels, pairing a rich quest for the Holy Grail with fun chemistry between Harrison Ford as Indy and Sean Connery as his professor dad. See it on the big screen at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Marcus Point, 7825 Big Sky Drive, and talk about it afterwards with Cap Times film critic Rob Thomas for the February Cap Times Classic Movie Chat.