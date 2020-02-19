The Week Ahead: 'The Color Purple,' Russ Feingold, and 'Last Man Fishing'

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19-SUNDAY, FEB. 23
‘Color Purple’ is comin’ to town
It was a novel, then an epic film starring Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg, and finally a Tony Award-winning musical (for best revival in 2016) starring the glorious Cynthia Erivo. “The Color Purple” is an uplifting story of a woman who embraces her own strength and resilience. It plays Madison for a week in Overture Hall, with a score stuffed with jazz, gospel and blues. Performances continue Wednesday through the weekend at 201 State St., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets cost $28 to $131.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
Labor of love
Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar’s documentary “American Factory” just won the Academy Award for Best Documentary, and now you can see it for free at the Union South Marquee Theatre, 1208 W. Dayton St., at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The film goes inside a Ohio factory staffed with blue-collar American workers but run by a Chinese billionaire, showing the cultural clashes and tensions between labor and management. The screening is part of the “Social Cinema” series of new documentaries sponsored by the A. E. Havens Center for Social Justice.
THURSDAY, FEB. 20 - SATURDAY, FEB. 22
A questionable record
An often overlooked chapter of U.S. history will be centerstage at the Bartell, 113 E. Mifflin St., when Strollers Theatre’s documentary theater piece “Question 27, Question 28” opens on Thursday. The play uses interviews and transcripts to tell the story of the Japanese Americans who were forcibly removed from their homes during World War II, incarcerated in concentration camps and subjected to loyalty tests — to which the play’s title refers. The show will run Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, students and Strollers members.
SUNDAY, FEB. 23
One-on-one with Russ
It's been almost a decade since Russ Feingold was one of Wisconsin's U.S. senators, and his recent work has taken him far from here. So don't miss the chance to hear him at our next Cap Times Talk. Associate editor John Nichols will talk with Feingold in the Atrium of the First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive, about his work as an ambassador for the international Campaign for Nature to preserve biodiversity, the state of politics in 2020 and more. The talk is free and will run 7-8:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, FEB. 23
Out of the kitchen
The Culinary Ladies Collective, a Madison-based group of women and non-binary folks who work as chefs, restaurateurs, food cart operators and entrepreneurs, presents its first major event
this weekend. On Sunday, Femmestival celebrates the creative efforts of artists and small business owners like Jamie Hoang and her new food cart Ahan, Elena Terry, owner of Wild Bearies, and Nausheen Qureishi of Ember Foods. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green. Admission is free and food items cost $5 each. Advance purchase via the app Ticketleap (femmestival.ticketleap.com) is recommended for a streamlined experience at Femmestival.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
Fishing for a future
It’s not easy to stay afloat as a small-time fisherman these days, and filmmaker JD Schuyler thinks that could be bad news for the rest of us. His cinematic documentary “Last Man Fishing,” which explores the changing fishing landscape, screens at the Barrymore, 2090 Atwood Ave., on Wednesday the 26th at 7 p.m. The event will include a panel discussion with the director, a UW fisheries expert and a boat captain from the film. Proceeds go to the River Alliance of Wisconsin and Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited. Doors at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 the day of the show.