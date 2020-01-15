The Week Ahead: Restaurant Week, "Kill Bill Vol. 1" and The Seldoms

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, JAN. 17-18
Making a mountain into a musical
The 1995 romantic comedy starring Hugh Grant and Tara Fitzgerald finds its singing voice this weekend at a staged reading of a new musical written by Madison native Frank Sommers. Set in 1917, “The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain” tells of an awkward cartographer and a village determined to make its mountain measure up. Capital City Theatre presents this Celtic-inspired musical reading twice, on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for general admission at The CORE, located in the Pleasant Rowland Reading Foundation at 6120 University Ave.
SUNDAY-FRIDAY, JAN. 19-24
Menu planning
The first Restaurant Week of the new year sets its tables starting on Sunday, as steakhouses, taverns, fine dining establishments and hotel restaurants set prix fixe, multi-course menus to bring diners out in this chilly, often slow time of year. Certain restaurants, like Liliana’s, Mad Seafood Boiler, Merci and Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, are doing a $15 lunch option. Most offer a $25 three-course dinner, with several offering $30 and $35 options as well. Reservations are usually recommended.
MONDAY, JAN. 20
Escape if you can
Escape rooms aren’t just for adults. At the Middleton Public Library, 7425 Hubbard Ave., on Monday, families with kids aged 5 and up can solve a winter-themed puzzle involving fake snow recipes and snowman-building aspirations. Hourlong sessions start at 12:30, 2, 3:30 and 6 p.m. Registration is required; register online or call
(608) 827-7402.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
A killer movie
Uma Thurman has a samurai sword and a taste for revenge in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill, Vol. 1,” the latest installment in the monthly Cap Times Classic Movie Chat series. See the movie at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Marcus Point Cinemas, 7825 Big Sky Drive, and talk about it afterwards with Cap Times movie critic Rob Thomas. Tickets are just $6.
TUESDAY, JAN. 21
Wild child
Milwaukee-area author Nick Petrie can be counted on each year to release a new thriller to help readers get through a cold winter. His hero, troubled veteran Peter Ash, returns in Petrie’s fifth thriller, “The Wild One,” tracking a killer through the forbidding wilderness of Iceland. Petrie will read from and talk about the book at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mystery to Me, 1863 Monroe St.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY, JAN. 22-24
Go with the floe
Chicago-based dance company The Seldoms will perform the world premiere of “Floe,” a dance theater work about the Earth’s unstable climate and the turbulence of global conversations on climate change, at the Wisconsin Union Theater, 800 Langdon St., Wednesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m. The show is curated so that patrons will move between Shannon Hall and the Play Circle. Tickets for the general public are $35, with discounts for members and students.